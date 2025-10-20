New partnership to deploy AI-powered parking across Abu Dhabi and Al Ain communities
Dubai: Aldar Estates and Parkonic have launched a joint venture to roll out AI-powered smart parking systems across residential and retail destinations in Abu Dhabi and Al Ain. The collaboration is designed to enhance mobility, convenience, and sustainability in line with the UAE’s Future Mobility strategy.
The agreement combines Aldar Estates’ experience in community management and real estate services with Parkonic’s expertise in automated urban mobility. Together, the companies aim to create a fully integrated parking ecosystem that offers seamless entry and exit, cashless transactions, and AI-driven accuracy across Aldar’s managed portfolio.
The new AI-enabled system will reduce congestion, streamline vehicle flow, and support the infrastructure needed for future smart and autonomous vehicles. It also aligns with Abu Dhabi’s sustainability agenda, focusing on lowering emissions through efficient parking management.
With more than 170 turnkey projects and 200,000 parking spaces managed globally, Parkonic brings deep operational expertise to the partnership. Aldar Estates’ scale and integrated approach to community management are expected to accelerate the adoption of digital infrastructure across the capital’s growing urban landscape.
The collaboration marks a strategic step in the UAE’s ongoing shift toward technology-driven mobility and sustainable urban living, positioning Abu Dhabi as a test bed for next-generation infrastructure solutions.
