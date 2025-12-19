Abu Dhabi road closures: Bike Gran Fondo to impact traffic on Dec 21

The rolling closures will be timed to coincide with the movement of cyclists
Abu Dhabi has announced a series of partial road closures on Sunday, December 21, to accommodate the Bike Abu Dhabi Gran Fondo, one of the UAE’s largest cycling events, as hundreds of riders take to a 150-kilometre course stretching from Al Ain to the capital.
The Abu Dhabi Sports Council said the closures will be implemented in phases along key roads linking Hazza bin Zayed Stadium in Al Ain, where the race begins, to the Sheikh Zayed Festival site in Al Wathba, the finish line.
The rolling closures will be timed to coincide with the movement of cyclists, with reopening scheduled progressively once riders pass each section.
According to organisers, the race will start early in the morning using a staggered start system based on age groups, speed categories and participation format, including individual and team entries. Authorities urged motorists to plan journeys in advance, follow traffic diversions and adhere to on-site instructions from police and traffic teams.
Now in its fourth edition, the Bike Abu Dhabi Gran Fondo offers total prize money of Dh2 million, distributed across 364 prizes, an increase from last year. The race has become a flagship fixture on Abu Dhabi’s sporting calendar, attracting amateur and professional cyclists from around the world.
The organising committee said preparations have been underway throughout the week, with the race village operating at the Sheikh Zayed Festival to distribute race packs and publish the official race guide, detailing route segments, water stations and competition rules. A dedicated Emirati category has also been introduced this year.
Speaking ahead of the event, Talal Al Hashemi, Executive Director of the Events Sector at the Abu Dhabi Sports Council, said the race is a cornerstone of the emirate’s long-term vision to establish itself as a global destination for cycling, noting the strategic decision to shift the starting point to Al Ain and redesign the course.
Race director Adnan Shaheen said anticipation among participants has been building steadily, citing growing international participation and an expanded field of teams and riders.
The event is held under the Bike Abu Dhabi platform and is supported by multiple government entities, sponsors and partners, including Abu Dhabi Police and the Department of Municipalities and Transport, to ensure safety and smooth traffic management throughout the race day.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox