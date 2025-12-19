GOLD/FOREX
Sharjah Police Service: Quick online certificates for weather-damaged vehicles

How to get yours quickly

Aghaddir Ali, Senior Reporter
Sharjah Police have made it easier for residents to obtain official certificates for vehicles damaged by weather conditions through their website and smart app.

The move is part of Sharjah Police’s ongoing efforts to streamline services and reduce the need for in-person visits. Motorists can now apply for the “To Whom It May Concern” certificate under the “Certificates Package” service, specifically for cases involving natural disasters. Applicants are required to attach photos of the damaged vehicle, and the certificate is typically issued within one working day.

Sharjah Police announced the service in a post on their official social media platform, emphasising the convenience and speed of the digital process.

This initiative ensures that vehicle owners can quickly access official documentation needed for insurance claims and other administrative purposes, saving time and simplifying procedures.

Step-by-Step Guide to Applying Online

Residents can either scan the QR code shared on Sharjah Police’s official social media accounts or visit their website directly. The process involves five simple steps:

1.          Access the Services Menu – On the Sharjah Police homepage, click on the “Services” tab to explore administrative and traffic-related requests.

2.          Select Police Services – Choose the “Police Services” category to access certificates, permits, and records.

3.          Choose the Certificate Type – Select “To Whom It May Concern Certificate,” the document used for reporting vehicle damage or loss, including incidents caused by weather, to third parties such as insurers.

4.          Fill in the Required Details – Provide your Emirates ID, vehicle registration (Vehicle ownership), and a brief description of the incident. Accurate information helps avoid delays.

5.          Submit Your Request – Review your details and submit the application. You will receive a reference number to track your certificate.

Tips for a smooth application

  • Fees: Payments are made securely online.

  • Documentation: For severe weather damage, photos of the vehicle may be required.

  • Digital Delivery: Once approved, the certificate is sent to your registered email or available for download directly from the portal.

Aghaddir Ali
Aghaddir AliSenior Reporter
Aghaddir is a senior news reporter at Gulf News with more than a decade of experience covering the UAE’s most pressing developments. Known for her sharp eye for detail and deep expertise in the country’s legal and security systems, Aghaddir delivers journalism that clarifies complex issues and informs public discourse. While based in Sharjah, she also covers Dubai and the northern emirates. She leads daily reporting with a strong focus on breaking news, law enforcement, courts, crime, and legislation. Her work also spans education, public safety, environmental issues, and compelling community and adventure features. Aghaddir’s investigative stories engage readers in meaningful conversations about the nation’s evolving challenges and opportunities. Her interests include public policy, judicial affairs, social issues, healthcare, and governance, and her body of work reflects a commitment to accurate, impactful, and socially relevant journalism. She has established herself as a reliable and trusted voice in the region's media.
