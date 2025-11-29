Abu Dhabi’s newest cultural icon aims to inspire curiosity, environmental responsibility
The Natural History Museum Abu Dhabi is set to become one of the emirate’s most important cultural and scientific destinations, offering visitors a journey through 13.8 billion years of natural evolution. From the origins of the universe to the shaping of life on Earth, the museum brings together science, heritage, and education under one roof.
Speaking to the media about the vision behind the project, Mohammed Khalifa Al Mubarak, Chairman of the Department of Culture and Tourism, says “the museum reflects a simple but powerful idea: progress begins with curiosity. It encourages people of all ages to ask questions about who we are, where we come from, and how we can protect the world we live in. The museum aims to turn curiosity into understanding, and understanding into action.”
Al Mubarak adds “Abu Dhabi’s connection to the natural world has always been one of respect and care from the desert landscapes that supported life for generations to the sea routes that shaped early trade and culture. The Natural History Museum Abu Dhabi continues this legacy by preserving the UAE’s natural heritage and presenting it alongside global scientific discoveries..
Designed by the world-renowned architectural firm Mecanoo, the museum’s structure reflects the natural rock formations found across the UAE. Inside, visitors will find fossils from the Arabian Peninsula displayed next to meteorites and historical space samples. This mix highlights the deep links between the land we call home and the wider universe.”
The Chairman of DCT noted that the museum is not only a place to explore the past, but also a hub for research, innovation, and continued learning.
Al Mubarak adds: “One of the museum’s most important features is its Research and Education Institute, designed to train young Emirati scientists, archaeologists, and curators. The centre will support national talent and prepare them to contribute to global discussions on sustainability, conservation, and scientific discovery."
As part of Saadiyat Cultural District, the museum stands alongside other major institutions and reinforces Abu Dhabi’s commitment to building a knowledge-based future. It offers a “living classroom” where visitors can explore everything from ancient fossils to the furthest corners of outer space.”
The launch of the Natural History Museum Abu Dhabi marks a major step forward in the UAE’s cultural and scientific landscape. It is designed to be a place that inspires, educates, and strengthens the community’s connection to the natural world.
Reflecting on the museum’s purpose, the Chairman shared a personal message: “The Natural History Museum Abu Dhabi represents the UAE’s unwavering commitment to science, culture, and education. It embodies our belief that understanding our planet’s story inspires us to protect its future, uniting culture and science to shape a sustainable, enlightened world.”
As Abu Dhabi continues to grow as a global centre for knowledge and culture, the museum stands as a promise to future generations one that reinforces the importance of protecting our planet while encouraging discovery, curiosity, and learning for years to come.
