From a life-sized T. Rex to a floating Art Musem - here's what to expect in future
Dubai: The UAE’s vibrant arts and culture scene is about to expand even further with a wave of major museum openings across Abu Dhabi and Dubai. From natural history to modern art, these upcoming institutions promise to transform the emirates into one of the world’s leading cultural destinations.
Here’s a look at the most anticipated museums set to open their doors in the coming years.
Abu Dhabi will mark a major milestone this November with the grand opening of the Natural History Museum Abu Dhabi on Saadiyat Island. Spanning 35,000 square metres, it will be the largest museum of its kind in the region, offering visitors an immersive journey through 13.8 billion years of natural history.
From the Big Bang and the birth of our solar system to the rise and fall of dinosaurs, the museum tells the story of life on Earth through breathtaking exhibits. Among its most notable features are:
Stan, a nearly complete Tyrannosaurus rex skeleton
A 25-metre blue whale specimen, the largest animal ever known
The Murchison Meteorite, containing grains older than our Solar System
The museum also highlights the Arabian Peninsula’s own natural heritage, including the fossil of Stegotetrabelodon emiratus, an extinct four-tusked elephant once native to the region.
Designed by world-renowned architects Mecanoo, the museum’s structure rises from the desert like a natural formation, symbolising its mission to connect people with the natural world and inspire future generations towards sustainability and discovery.
Opening just days after the Natural History Museum, the Zayed National Museum will welcome visitors on December 3, 2025, celebrating the life, legacy and vision of the UAE’s founding father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan.
Located in the Saadiyat Cultural District, the museum traces the UAE’s journey from ancient civilisations to the modern nation it is today. It houses six permanent galleries, including:
Our Beginning – the legacy and values of Sheikh Zayed
To Our Ancestors – exploring life 300,000 years ago
Through Our Connections – highlighting trade, language, and technology
By Our Coasts – focusing on pearling, fishing, and maritime traditions
To Our Roots – a look into Emirati lifestyles and customs
Al Masar Garden – inspired by the landscapes that influenced Sheikh Zayed
Designed by Foster + Partners, the museum’s iconic form evokes a falcon’s wings in flight — a tribute to the UAE’s heritage. Inside, more than 3,000 artefacts bring history to life, including a 300,000-year-old stone tool discovered in Al Ain.
The museum will also host talks, workshops, cultural performances and film screenings, blending tradition with innovation in a uniquely interactive space.
Set to join its neighbours in the Saadiyat Cultural District, the long-awaited Guggenheim Abu Dhabi is expected to open in 2026, adding another world-class institution to the capital’s growing portfolio of cultural landmarks.
Designed by celebrated architect Frank Gehry, the museum’s futuristic structure overlooks the Arabian Gulf and will feature asymmetric cones that double as entrances and outdoor exhibition spaces.
The museum’s collection will focus on modern and contemporary art, particularly from West Asia, North Africa, and South Asia, reflecting the UAE’s role as a crossroads of global culture.
In addition to its permanent collection, the Guggenheim will host rotating exhibitions, artist commissions, and research programmes designed to foster cross-cultural dialogue and artistic exchange.
Dubai is also preparing to welcome a new cultural icon with the upcoming Dubai Museum of Art (DUMA), announced earlier this month. Developed by Al Futtaim Group and designed by Tadao Ando, the renowned Japanese architect and Pritzker Prize laureate, DUMA will rise on the banks of Dubai Creek, bringing a striking new landmark to the city’s skyline.
The museum will blend traditional Emirati elements with Ando’s signature minimalist style, using light, shadow and geometry to evoke the symbolism of the sea and the pearl, both central to Dubai’s heritage.
Rising five storeys above the water, DUMA will include:
Adaptable exhibition galleries
A VIP lounge and restaurant with Creek views
Event spaces, a library, and training programmes for young creatives
Designed as a hub for both emerging and established artists, the museum will host exhibitions, art fairs, workshops, and cultural dialogues, strengthening Dubai’s position as a global capital of the creative economy.
