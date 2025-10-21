Sharjah Museum unveils prehistoric Qatar exhibition

Dubai: In a remarkable celebration of humanity’s earliest chapters, the Sharjah Museums Authority has unveiled a new exhibition that takes visitors back to the dawn of civilization. Titled “Shaped by Stones: The Tools that Made Prehistoric Qatar,” the exhibition was inaugurated at the Sharjah Archaeology Museum by Sheikh Majid bin Sultan bin Saqer Al Qasimi, Chairman of the Districts Affairs Department.

Through these initiatives, the Sharjah Museums Authority reaffirms its vision to protect, promote, and share cultural and historical heritage. By hosting exhibitions such as “Shaped by Stones,” Sharjah continues to strengthen its standing as a vibrant center for culture, archaeology, and education a place where the story of humanity is not just told, but felt.

Complementing the exhibition is a series of engaging public programs designed to bring history to life. Highlights include a specialized seminar on the history of archaeological excavations in Qatar, featuring prominent researchers and archaeologists, and a hands-on workshop on November 16, 2025, where participants can experience the ancient art of flint tool making.

Beyond displaying ancient tools, “Shaped by Stones” invites visitors to reflect on the timeless connections between Gulf societies a shared history of adaptation, creativity, and innovation that continues to define the region. It also underscores the Sharjah Archaeology Museum’s leading role in preserving and interpreting the heritage of the Arabian Peninsula, while offering a dynamic platform for dialogue between researchers, scholars, and the public.

The exhibition traces the evolution of human life in Qatar from the Paleolithic and Neolithic ages to the pre-Islamic era, showcasing discoveries that have helped piece together the story of early life in the Arabian Peninsula. The research of Danish archaeologist Holger Kapel and his team in the mid-20th century features prominently, as their findings placed Qatar firmly on the archaeological map and provided invaluable insights into Neolithic life through field excavations and surface finds.

She added, “Through our collaboration with Qatar Museums, we aim to create an educational and curatorial experience that celebrates the shared heritage uniting Gulf societies for thousands of years. It also reaffirms our mission to preserve and convey human heritage as a living memory one that continues to inspire future generations.”

Bringing together more than 110 archaeological pieces, the exhibition reveals how simple stone tools shaped the course of human history. From intricately made arrowheads and flint scrapers that tell stories of survival and adaptation, to the fascinating discovery of a camel buried beside its owner just before the dawn of Islam, each artifact opens a window into the ingenuity and resilience of prehistoric communities across the Arabian Gulf.

Organised in collaboration with Qatar Museums, the exhibition opened in the presence of distinguished guests including Aisha Rashid Deemas, Director General of Sharjah Museums Authority; Maissa Saif Al Suwaidi, Director of Sharjah Museums Authority; Halima Humaid Al Owais, Vice Chairman of the Sharjah Consultative Council; Issa Yousef, Director General of the Sharjah Archaeology Authority; alongside representatives from the Qatari Consulate and Qatar Museums. The exhibition runs from October 20, 2025, to April 30, 2026.

