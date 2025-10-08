Sharjah Municipality opens Kalba Medical Fitness Center to boost public health services

New center will provide medical services for residency, professional health cards
Sharjah: Sharjah Municipality, in collaboration with Kalba Municipality, has opened the first Medical Fitness Center in Kalba, marking a new step in expanding public health services across the emirate. The opening was held under the directives and supervision of His Highness Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, and Chairman of the Executive Council. The ceremony was attended by Sheikh Haitham bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Deputy Head of the Ruler’s Office in Kalba, and Obaid Saeed Al Tunaiji, Director General of Sharjah City Municipality.
The new center will provide medical examination services for residency and professional health cards, serving a wide segment of the community. It reflects Sharjah’s ongoing commitment to enhancing the quality of life and ensuring that healthcare services are accessible, efficient, and delivered to the highest standards.
Also present at the opening were Dr. Ahmed Saeed Al Mazrouei, Director of Kalba Municipality, Adel Omar Salem, Director of Public Health and Central Laboratories at Sharjah Municipality, and a number of officials and guests.
Speaking at the event, Obaid Saeed Al Tunaiji said the new center demonstrates the municipality’s keenness to expand its network of medical fitness centers across Sharjah’s cities and regions.
“This expansion supports our vision of promoting health and well-being for all residents, providing high-quality services under the supervision of experienced medical professionals,” Al Tunaiji said.
He noted that the center is equipped with modern, high-precision testing devices capable of delivering results within a short time, in line with the municipality’s digital transformation initiatives. The project was completed and fully equipped in record time, and began welcoming clients immediately after its opening.
According to Adel Omar Salem, the center’s operations are designed around speed, accuracy, and convenience. “Clients can complete their medical exams quickly and easily. After submitting their documents and giving a blood sample, they receive their results via SMS within two hours,” he said.
Salem added that the facility’s medical and technical team is trained to deliver services at the highest professional standards, ensuring accuracy and reliability. “Our goal is to make every interaction seamless and satisfying. Customer happiness and trust are at the heart of what we do.”
Dr. Ahmed Saeed Al Mazrouei, Director of Kalba Municipality, praised Sharjah Municipality’s strong support in establishing the center, equipping it with advanced medical tools, and mobilizing a qualified team in record time.
“The new center will make life easier for residents, saving time and effort while supporting the emirate’s mission to prevent diseases and enhance quality of life,” he said. “As the first Healthy City in the Middle East and North Africa, Sharjah continues to lead in promoting public health and community well-being.”
Dr. Al Mazrouei added that the municipality plans to gradually expand the services offered at the center to make it a comprehensive healthcare facility serving a broad range of community needs.
On the sidelines of the inauguration, Sharjah Municipality also unveiled a mobile air quality monitoring vehicle. The new vehicle will monitor air quality across different parts of the city using advanced sensors that detect various gases and particles — including nitrogen oxides, carbon monoxide, ozone, sulfur oxides, and fine particulate matter (PM2.5 and PM10).
The collected data will help identify pollution trends and guide future environmental initiatives, such as planting trees in high-traffic areas to improve air quality and promote sustainability.
