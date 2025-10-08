Sharjah Municipality opens Kalba Medical Fitness Center to boost public health services

Sharjah: Sharjah Municipality, in collaboration with Kalba Municipality, has opened the first Medical Fitness Center in Kalba, marking a new step in expanding public health services across the emirate. The opening was held under the directives and supervision of His Highness Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, and Chairman of the Executive Council. The ceremony was attended by Sheikh Haitham bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Deputy Head of the Ruler’s Office in Kalba, and Obaid Saeed Al Tunaiji, Director General of Sharjah City Municipality.