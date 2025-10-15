Sharjah Police boost security ahead of winter tourism in Central Region desert

Focus on protecting desert tourism and regulating motorcycle rentals, among others
Sharjah Police are stepping up security preparations in the desert areas of the Central Region, ensuring a safe and enjoyable experience for residents and tourists alike. The General Command of Sharjah Police, through the Central Region Police Department, recently held a dialogue session to discuss winter season activities, events, and the measures in place to manage them effectively.
The session was led by Brigadier Ibrahim Musbah Al Ajel, Director General of the General Department of Comprehensive Police Centers, and attended by senior police officials including Brigadier Khalifa Musbah Al Ketbi, Director of Central Region Police, and Brigadier Faisal Ibrahim bin Nassar, Deputy Director General of the General Department of Comprehensive Police Centers. Also present were heads of local police centers, specialised officers, and representatives from key governmental and private entities such as local municipalities, Sharjah Civil Defence, Roads and Transport Authority, Environment and Protected Areas Authority, Ministry of Interior Air Wing, public hospitals, and search and rescue organisations.
Brigadier Al Ajel highlighted the strong support of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, for the development of the Central Region’s tourism projects.
“His Highness’s vision has significantly attracted both residents and visitors, and it inspires us to coordinate closely with our partners to maintain the highest levels of safety and security,” he said.
The dialogue explored key topics, including protecting desert tourism, regulating motorcycle rentals, and ensuring that visitors have access to necessary safety and protective equipment. Brigadier Al Ketbi explained that the session aims to boost security readiness and strengthen collaboration with strategic partners in anticipation of the busy tourism season.
“Our efforts reflect Sharjah Police’s dedication to a comprehensive security system that protects visitors and enhances the quality of life in the emirate, reinforcing Sharjah as a safe and sustainable destination,” he added.
The session was highly interactive, with attendees sharing insights and proposals to maximize the region’s tourism potential, develop joint strategies with partners, and ensure that security measures are clear and effective for all who visit the desert areas.
At the conclusion of the session, Brigadier Al Ajel honored the strategic partners and stressed the importance of continued joint efforts to maintain the highest levels of security and public service in the region.
