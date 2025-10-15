Sharjah Police boost security ahead of winter tourism in Central Region desert

The session was led by Brigadier Ibrahim Musbah Al Ajel, Director General of the General Department of Comprehensive Police Centers, and attended by senior police officials including Brigadier Khalifa Musbah Al Ketbi, Director of Central Region Police, and Brigadier Faisal Ibrahim bin Nassar, Deputy Director General of the General Department of Comprehensive Police Centers. Also present were heads of local police centers, specialised officers, and representatives from key governmental and private entities such as local municipalities, Sharjah Civil Defence, Roads and Transport Authority, Environment and Protected Areas Authority, Ministry of Interior Air Wing, public hospitals, and search and rescue organisations.