Region of Ajara: An emerging hotspot for overseas investors

On Georgia’s Black Sea coast, Ajara offers cities, beaches, mountains, and UNESCO forests

GN Focus Report
Ajara is an economic powerhouse, serving as a logistics and trade hub linking the Caucasus, Central Asia and Europe. With a 9.5% share of the national GDP, it is Georgia’s most economically dynamic region outside Tbilisi.

Over the last decade, key infrastructure projects have begun in Ajara, as part of the government’s plan to deliver high-quality services, education and accessible healthcare to the region. These projects prioritise the sustainable development of its coastal cities and mountainous areas, at the same time ensuring Ajara’s national parks are protected and preserved.

“This strategy emphasises the interconnectedness of tourism, innovation and sustainable resource management,” explains Sulkhan Tamazashvili, chairman of Ajara’s government, “while prioritising climate resilience and community wellbeing.” 

With ongoing infrastructure upgrades, special economic zones and investor-friendly policies, Ajara is geared for FDI—especially from Gulf investors—in sectors such as tourism and hospitality, real estate development, infrastructure and renewable energy.

“This combination of favourable policies and strategic location means that Ajara is a prime destination for Gulf investors seeking lucrative opportunities,” comments Tamazashvili. Ajara’s coastal capital, Batumi, serves as a key example of the country’s evolving economic policies, priorities and long-term development strategies—a rapidly developing city that welcomes entrepreneurs from around the globe.

The city's commitment to fostering economic growth and innovation makes it an attractive destination for investors. 

