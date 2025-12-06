Asia’s power map is shifting beyond a US–China contest

The Lowy Institute’s 2025 Asia Power Index, released on November 26, 2025, offers one of the most comprehensive assessments of how influence is distributed in the world’s most strategically dynamic region. The Index — which evaluates 27 countries across eight power indicators — underscores a critical reality: Asia’s transformation is not defined by a simple narrative of American decline or Chinese ascent. Instead, it depicts a more intricate mosaic in which middle powers are consolidating their weight, regional institutions are deepening, and the China–US rivalry serves as an important, but not exclusive, driver of regional change.