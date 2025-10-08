When the waters rise: Pakistan faces the cost of climate vulnerability

Pakistan is barely recovering from one of the worst flooding to have hit the country in decades. Conservative estimates put 1,500 dead and more than two million displaced. The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) reports that more than 8,400 houses, 239 bridges and nearly 700 kilometers of roads have been damaged or destroyed. Reports indicate 6,500 livestock lost – a huge blow to the rural poor. Over 2.2 million hectares of cropland is affected, wiping out harvests and pushing food prices higher. Prices for wheat flour – the staple - rose 25 percent in the first week of September.