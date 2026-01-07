Pakistan: PTA blocks 100 million mobile devices

DIRBS crackdown curbs illegal imports, and boosts government revenue
Dubai: The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has blocked nearly 100 million mobile devices during the 2024—25 fiscal year, cracking down on stolen, counterfeit, and cloned phones in a move that is reshaping the country’s mobile market.
Leveraging the Device Identification Registration and Blocking System (DIRBS), the PTA has not only protected consumers but also fostered local manufacturing, formalised the mobile ecosystem, and strengthened government revenues.
According to the PTA’s annual report, the blocked devices included 72 million fake or replica phones, 27 million with duplicated or cloned IMEIs, and 868,000 handsets reported lost or stolen. The authority described the crackdown as part of a broader effort to secure Pakistan’s digital landscape and prevent the inflow of non-compliant devices that compromise consumer safety and network integrity.
DIRBS, introduced under the Mobile Device Management (MDM) Regulations, 2021, has been central to this transformation. By linking device registration with network authorisation, the system has drastically reduced smuggling and unauthorised device usage, ensuring that only verified and compliant devices operate on Pakistani networks.
The report also highlighted a dramatic rise in local mobile manufacturing. By 2025, over 95% of devices used in Pakistan were produced domestically, including 68% of smartphones. A total of 36 companies, including major global brands such as Samsung, Xiaomi, Oppo, and Vivo, have received manufacturing authorisations, marking a significant step toward industrial self-reliance and import substitution.
Since 2019, individual mobile device registrations have generated more than Rs83 billion in government revenue, demonstrating the financial impact of formalising the mobile market. PTA officials say that this enforcement, coupled with local manufacturing, has positioned Pakistan to participate more fully in the regional mobile phone value chain and bolstered economic resilience.
Experts believe that these measures not only protect consumers from substandard and potentially harmful devices but also encourage investment in local production and technology development. The PTA’s approach has created a more transparent, secure, and self-sustaining mobile ecosystem, providing long-term benefits for businesses, consumers, and the national economy.
