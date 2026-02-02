T20 World Cup: Indian broadcasters can face up to $500m in losses if Pakistan boycott India match

Pakistan are placed in Group A alongside India, Namibia, the Netherlands and the USA
Dubai: India-Pakistan matches consistently generate massive interest, not only in terms of viewership but also revenue, with prices soaring further during elite tournaments such as the T20 World Cup, which begins in a week.
However, with Pakistan boycotting the highly anticipated clash against India following government approval, Indian broadcasters are set to suffer significant financial losses.
Pakistan are placed in Group A alongside India, Namibia, the Netherlands and the USA. While India will host part of the tournament, Pakistan will play all their group matches in Sri Lanka, the event’s co-host. Pakistan open their campaign against the Netherlands on February 7, followed by matches against the USA on February 10 and Namibia on February 18.
The India-Pakistan fixture is widely regarded as the most commercially lucrative match in world cricket. It underpins tournament finances, boosts broadcast valuations, and drives sponsorship deals and advertising premiums.
According to a report by NDTV, the total commercial value of a single India—Pakistan T20 match is estimated at around $500 million (approximately Rs450 billion), factoring in broadcast rights, advertising premiums, sponsorship activations, ticket sales and related commercial activity.
The report added that advertising slots during an India—Pakistan T20 match typically fetch between Rs2.5 million and Rs4 million for a 10-second spot — significantly higher than even knockout matches involving India against other top teams.
The most immediate financial hit is expected to be borne by the official broadcast rights holder, with advertising revenue from the match alone estimated at around Rs3 billion, based on industry projections cited in the report. Additionally, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is reportedly facing an estimated immediate loss of around Rs2 billion.
Former Pakistan cricketer Rashid Latif highlighted the broader economic impact, noting that major corporate investments have already been committed to the tournament. He pointed out that a media group owned by Indian billionaire Mukesh Ambani has invested approximately $900 million, while the rest of the world combined has contributed around $600 million to the same World Cup.
“When a market of this size is shaken, the impact is not limited to one broadcaster,” Latif said. “India is affected, the BCCI is affected, and ultimately the ICC is also affected.”
