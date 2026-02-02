Pakistan kicks off nationwide polio vaccination campaign targeting 45 million children

The campaign comes weeks after Pakistan’s polio case tally for 2025 rose to 31, following the detection of the virus in a four-month-old girl from Union Council Spinwam-2 in North Waziristan.

Provincial figures for this year stand at 20 cases in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, nine in Sindh, one in Punjab and one in Gilgit-Baltistan — a significant drop from 74 cases recorded in 2024.

To ensure security, 7,703 police officers have been deployed across Karachi, with 2,724 assigned to the East Zone, 2,900 to the West Zone and 2,070 to the South Zone, according to a police spokesperson.

In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, a five-day campaign is underway, targeting 6.5 million children. Around 35,000 vaccination teams and 50,000 police personnel have been deployed, with more than 800,000 children expected to be vaccinated in Peshawar alone.

Polio, caused by the poliovirus, spreads mainly through contaminated food and water, particularly in areas with poor sanitation. Health officials continue to stress that vaccination remains the most effective way to prevent the disease.

A Senior Associate Editor with more than 30 years in the media, Stephen N.R. curates, edits and publishes impactful stories for Gulf News — both in print and online — focusing on Middle East politics, student issues and explainers on global topics. Stephen has spent most of his career in journalism, working behind the scenes — shaping headlines, editing copy and putting together newspaper pages with precision. For the past many years, he has brought that same dedication to the Gulf News digital team, where he curates stories, crafts explainers and helps keep both the web and print editions sharp and engaging.