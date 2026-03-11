QUBE Development donates Dh2 million to Edge of Life

QUBE Development announced a contribution of Dh2 million in support of the Edge of Life campaign to rescue five million children from hunger. Launched in Ramadan by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, the campaign aims to raise a minimum of Dh1 billion to help fight childhood hunger around the world.

The Edge of Life campaign, operating under the Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives (MBRGI), embodies the vision of Sheikh Mohammed for sustainable humanitarian work, which leverages community engagement and innovative programmes to mobilise efforts and aid underserved communities.

QUBE Development’s contribution is part of a community-wide response to the campaign, which is organised in partnership with Unicef, Save the Children, the Children's Investment Fund Foundation (CIFF), and Action Against Hunger.

Noble mission

Egor Molchanov, CEO of QUBE Development, said that supporting the Edge of Life campaign to rescue five million children from hunger reflects QUBE Development’s commitment to humanitarian initiatives launched every Ramadan by Sheikh Mohammed.

Molchanov highlighted QUBE Development’s dedication to supporting UAE-led efforts to help underprivileged populations, particularly children facing hunger and malnutrition. “Contributing to this campaign reflects our deep belief in its noble mission and underscores our humanitarian and social responsibility to support international efforts aimed at safeguarding children’s right to life and healthy growth, and empowering them to create a better, safer future,” he said.

Contribution channels

The Edge of Life campaign to rescue five million children from hunger continues to welcome donations and contributions from institutions and individuals across seven main channels including the campaign’s website (www.edgeoflife.ae), as well as a dedicated call centre via the toll-free number (800 4999).

Contribute now

Contributions can be made via bank transfers in UAE dirham to the campaign bank account number with Emirates Islamic Bank (IBAN: AE940340003708472909222).

Contributions via SMS are possible by sending the word LIFE to the following du and e& numbers (1034 to donate Dh10, 1035 to donate Dh50, 1036 to donate Dh100 and 1038 to donate Dh500).