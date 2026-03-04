Peace Homes Development pledges Dh5m to Edge of Life campaign

Peace Homes Development joined a growing list of contributors to the Edge of Life campaign to rescue five million children from hunger, with a contribution of Dh5 million.

The campaign was launched in Ramadan by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, with the aim of raising a minimum of Dh1 billion to be invested in implementing sustainable programmes that help fight childhood hunger around the world.

The developer’s contribution comes amidst widespread participation in the campaign, which operates under the Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives (MBRGI) and aims to create a widespread community movement that supports the achievement of its goals.

The campaign welcomes all community members, both individuals and institutions, to contribute and help rescue millions of children from hunger, fostering the values of compassion, solidarity and extending aid to the most vulnerable populations.

The Edge of Life campaign to rescue five million children from hunger is being organised in partnership with Unicef, Save the Children, the Children's Investment Fund Foundation (CIFF), and Action Against Hunger.

Generosity and solidarity

“Contributing to the Edge of Life campaign to rescue five million children from hunger is inspired by the values of giving, generosity and solidarity championed by the UAE,” said Ahsan Rasheed, Founder and CEO of Peace Homes Development. “Our participation reflects our commitment to being part of this remarkable community movement that is set to create a tangible impact for children in underserved communities.

“Peace Homes Development’s support of the campaign is a direct response to the urgent need to address the severe risks of hunger threatening children in the most vulnerable regions. Saving one child means protecting an entire family and offering them a chance for growth and stability.”

7 contribution channels

The Edge of Life campaign to rescue five million children from hunger continues to welcome donations and contributions from institutions and individuals across seven main channels including the campaign’s website (www.edgeoflife.ae), as well as a dedicated call centre via the toll-free number (800 4999).

Contribute now

Contributions can be made via bank transfers in UAE dirham to the campaign bank account number with Emirates Islamic Bank (IBAN: AE940340003708472909222).

Contributions via SMS are possible by sending the word LIFE to the following du and e& numbers (1034 to donate Dh10, 1035 to donate Dh50, 1036 to donate Dh100 and 1038 to donate Dh500).