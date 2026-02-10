Pakistan remittances jump 15% to $3.5b in January, strongest ever for the month

In a statement, the central bank said inflows in January were led by remittances from Saudi Arabia ($739.6 million), followed by the United Arab Emirates ($694.2 million), the United Kingdom ($572.1 million) and the United States ($294.7 million).

On a cumulative basis, Geo News said, remittances reached $23.2 billion during the first seven months of the current fiscal year (July–January FY26), reflecting an 11.3% increase compared with $20.9 billion received in the same period last year.

Speaking to Geo.tv, she attributed the surge primarily to a larger overseas Pakistani workforce, greater stability of the rupee, and a narrowing gap between formal and informal exchange markets, which has encouraged workers to channel funds through official banking routes.

Referring to guidance shared by the SBP governor in the latest monetary policy briefing, Tawfik said remittances are now expected to exceed $41 billion and could approach $42 billion in FY26 if the current trend holds.

“Such an outcome would mark the highest remittance inflow on record for any fiscal year and would play a crucial role in supporting Pakistan’s external account, while helping keep the current account deficit within the SBP’s projected range of 0% to -1% of GDP,” she said.

The brokerage said total inflows for the first seven months of FY26 stood at $23.2 billion, up 11% from the same period last year, and maintained its full-year FY26 remittance forecast at $41 billion, representing a 7.5% increase over FY25 inflows of $38 billion.

