Disney appoints Pakistan-born Asad Ayaz as its first ever Chief Marketing and Brand Officer

Dubai: Did Disney just level up? Reports claim the entertainment giant has rolled out a new, company-wide marketing and brand setup and put Pakistan-born Asad Ayaz in the hot seat as its first-ever chief marketing and brand officer.
Translation: he’s officially one of the most powerful people at the House of Mouse.
Naturally, it has become a matter of reflected pride for many in Pakistanis. But who's he? We did some research and here is what we came up with:
Ayaz, born in Pakistan in 1978 to a senior Air Force officer, spent parts of his childhood in the Middle East while his dad played diplomat in Syria and Lebanon. He moved to the US as a teen, and it wasn’t long before pop culture grabbed him by the heart.
In 2024, he told the World Federation of Advertisers that his bedroom walls were plastered with posters of Batman Returns, The Simpsons, and Thelma & Louise. Teen goals, honestly.
Now, he’ll be running the show for Disney’s marketing and brand strategy across studios, streaming platforms, theme parks, and merchandise. So basically every place Disney touches your life, Ayaz may have something to do with it.
According to a Reauters report, Bob Iger calls the role “critical” as Disney expands its empire, praising Ayaz for over two decades of turning the magic into marketing gold.
"As our businesses have evolved, it's clear that we need a company-wide role that ensures brand consistency and allows customers today to seamlessly interact with our wonderful products and experiences," Disney CEO Bob Iger said in a statement, describing Ayaz as a "perfect fit."
Ayaz joined Disney more than 20 years ago, led global marketing for Disney+ and the studios, and became chief brand officer in 2023.
He’s a Bennington grad turned USC economics master, who cut his teeth in consulting before stepping into entertainment.
Disney’s top brass calls him “an exceptional creative leader with serious strategic chops.”
As chief marketing and brand officer, Ayaz reports straight to Iger and will be shaping how millions experience Disney worldwide.
Bonus: he’s joining the growing club of senior US execs of Pakistani origin making big waves.
