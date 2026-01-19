GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 23°C
PRAYER TIMES
ASIA
ASIA
World /
Asia /
Pakistan

Disney appoints Pakistan-born Asad Ayaz as its first ever Chief Marketing and Brand Officer

Translation: he’s officially one of the most powerful people at the House of Mouse

Last updated:
Manjusha Radhakrishnan, Entertainment, Lifestyle and Sport Editor
2 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Asad Ayaz, Chief Marketing and Brand Officer
Asad Ayaz, Chief Marketing and Brand Officer
AFP-ALBERTO E. RODRIGUEZ

Dubai: Did Disney just level up? Reports claim the entertainment giant has rolled out a new, company-wide marketing and brand setup and put Pakistan-born Asad Ayaz in the hot seat as its first-ever chief marketing and brand officer.

Translation: he’s officially one of the most powerful people at the House of Mouse.

Naturally, it has become a matter of reflected pride for many in Pakistanis. But who's he? We did some research and here is what we came up with:

Ayaz, born in Pakistan in 1978 to a senior Air Force officer, spent parts of his childhood in the Middle East while his dad played diplomat in Syria and Lebanon. He moved to the US as a teen, and it wasn’t long before pop culture grabbed him by the heart.

In 2024, he told the World Federation of Advertisers that his bedroom walls were plastered with posters of Batman Returns, The Simpsons, and Thelma & Louise. Teen goals, honestly.

Now, he’ll be running the show for Disney’s marketing and brand strategy across studios, streaming platforms, theme parks, and merchandise. So basically every place Disney touches your life, Ayaz may have something to do with it.

According to a Reauters report, Bob Iger calls the role “critical” as Disney expands its empire, praising Ayaz for over two decades of turning the magic into marketing gold.

"As our businesses have evolved, it's clear that we need a company-wide role that ensures brand consistency and allows customers today to seamlessly interact with our wonderful products and experiences," Disney CEO Bob Iger said in a statement, describing Ayaz as a "perfect fit."

Ayaz joined Disney more than 20 years ago, led global marketing for Disney+ and the studios, and became chief brand officer in 2023.

He’s a Bennington grad turned USC economics master, who cut his teeth in consulting before stepping into entertainment.

Disney’s top brass calls him “an exceptional creative leader with serious strategic chops.”

As chief marketing and brand officer, Ayaz reports straight to Iger and will be shaping how millions experience Disney worldwide.

Bonus: he’s joining the growing club of senior US execs of Pakistani origin making big waves.

Manjusha Radhakrishnan
Manjusha RadhakrishnanEntertainment, Lifestyle and Sport Editor
Manjusha Radhakrishnan has been slaying entertainment news and celebrity interviews in Dubai for 18 years—and she’s just getting started. As Entertainment Editor, she covers Bollywood movie reviews, Hollywood scoops, Pakistani dramas, and world cinema. Red carpets? She’s walked them all—Europe, North America, Macau—covering IIFA (Bollywood Oscars) and Zee Cine Awards like a pro. She’s been on CNN with Becky Anderson dropping Bollywood truth bombs like Salman Khan Black Buck hunting conviction and hosted panels with directors like Bollywood’s Kabir Khan and Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh. She has also covered film festivals around the globe. Oh, and did we mention she landed the cover of Xpedition Magazine as one of the UAE’s 50 most influential icons? She was also the resident Bollywood guru on Dubai TV’s Insider Arabia and Saudi TV, where she dishes out the latest scoop and celebrity news. Her interview roster reads like a dream guest list—Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Shah Rukh Khan, Robbie Williams, Sean Penn, Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Joaquin Phoenix, and Morgan Freeman. From breaking celeb news to making stars spill secrets, Manjusha doesn’t just cover entertainment—she owns it while looking like a star herself.
Show More
Related Topics:
disneyPakistan

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

Born in Damascus in 1949 to a Kurdish family, Melli began his artistic career in the early 1970s.

Veteran Syrian Actor Ahmad Melli dies at 80

1m read
Pakistan marks 148th birth anniversary of father of the nation Quaid-e-Azam Muhammed Ali Jinnah on December 25, 2025.

Pakistan declares 2026 as Year of Quaid-i-Azam

3m read
Saudi Arabia has awarded its highest national honour to Pakistan’s army chief, Field Marshal Asim Munir.

Saudi top award for Pakistan army chief Asim Munir

2m read
Youniq: A new fashion brand for trend-conscious youth

Youniq: A new fashion brand for trend-conscious youth

2m read