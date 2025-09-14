New version introduces real-time tracking, biometric verification, registration features
Pakistan: ID card services made easier with upgraded Pak ID mobile app
New version introduces real-time tracking, biometric verification, and new registration features for citizens at home and abroad
Dubai: The National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) has launched Version 5.0.0 of its Pak ID Mobile App, introducing a suite of new features designed to make Pakistan’s identity registration services faster, more accessible, and fully digital for both local and overseas citizens.
According to NADRA, the upgraded app features a redesigned dashboard, enhanced search options, and a faster process for cancelling identity cards. All menus and functions are now labelled in both English and Urdu, making the app easier to use, especially for citizens living in rural areas.
One of the most notable additions is real-time application tracking directly through the app’s inbox, along with an online death registration facility rolled out in partnership with Union Councils in selected districts.
The app also supports facial biometric verification, viewing family records without biometrics, booking appointments at NADRA centres, and secure online fee payments for services such as Smart National ID Cards (SNIC), Child Registration Certificates (CRC) and Family Registration Certificates (FRC).
The Pak ID Mobile App allows citizens to complete the entire identity application process from their smartphones without visiting NADRA centres.
Users can:
Sign up or log in on the app
Select the desired service (Renew, Modify, Reprint, or New Overseas ID)
Capture a live portrait photo and fingerprints using the app’s guided tutorials
Upload supporting documents
Pay fees securely via credit or debit card
Track their application in real-time until delivery
NADRA says the upgraded interface offers a smoother experience, with faster loading times and improved navigation.
Pak ID currently supports the following categories of applications:
Reprint: For lost or damaged CNICs (no data changes)
Modification: For updating name, address, marital status, photo or other personal details
Renewal: For CNICs that are expiring or have expired
New overseas ID (NICOP): For Pakistani citizens living abroad
Applicants can choose between Normal, Urgent, and Executive processing speeds, with delivery options either to their home address or designated NADRA centres.
How overseas Pakistanis can apply
Overseas Pakistanis can apply for a New NICOP or Renew an existing NICOP entirely online through the Pak ID Mobile App (available on Android and iOS) by following these steps:
Step 1: Preliminary Assessment
Decide your application type (New, Renewal, Modification, or Reprint)
Review fee structure and required documents
Step 2: Preparation
Gather all required supporting documents
Capture a compliant portrait photo as guided in the app
Keep a valid debit/credit card ready for online fee payment
Step 3: Online Application
Sign up and log in on the Pak ID App
Fill in personal, parental, and relative details
Upload photo and documents
Download and complete the fingerprint form and attester form (with two NICOP holder witnesses if applying from abroad)
Upload the forms and submit your application
Track the status via the app; your card will be delivered to your overseas address
NADRA has urged both local and overseas Pakistanis to download the new version to benefit from its enhanced features, stressing that the app offers a secure, paperless, and convenient alternative to in-person visits at registration centres.
