GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 27°C
PRAYER TIMES
ASIA
ASIA
World /
Asia /
Pakistan

Upgrades: Pakistan introduces major changes to ID cards, find out more

One Nation One Identity initiative enhances security and curb fraud

Last updated:
Ashfaq Ahmed, Managing Editor
2 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Pakistan announces to introduce QR code on ID cards to improve its security freatures.
Pakistan announces to introduce QR code on ID cards to improve its security freatures.
NADRA

Dubai: In a landmark step toward a unified and digitally secure identity ecosystem, the Federal Government has formally upgraded Pakistan’s National Identity Card (NIC) and Pakistan Origin Card (POC) frameworks.

The amendments introduce QR-based verification, enhanced biometric features, stronger fraud prevention measures, and citizen-friendly services.

A centrepiece of the reform is the statutory adoption of the Quick Response (QR) code as a secure, machine-readable feature on all identity documents. The QR code enables instant verification of encoded identity information and replaces the dual-format system of chip and non-chip cards, ensuring a uniform ID for all citizens. The rules also allow NADRA to adopt “QR code or any other technological feature,” giving the system flexibility to incorporate future innovations without repeated legal updates.

Fast verification

The QR-enabled system strengthens Pakistan’s Digital ID ecosystem and integrates with the National Data Exchange Layer, allowing fast offline and online verification, reducing manual handling, and lowering the risk of fraud and impersonation. Fraud controls have been tightened, with the Rules stipulating that any suspended card immediately loses all verification and authentication privileges across digital and institutional channels.

Biometric security

Biometric security has been upgraded through the formal recognition of fingerprints and iris scans, supporting a multi-modal authentication approach. Citizen facilitation measures include lifetime-valid ID cards for individuals aged 60 and above, marked with a distinct senior-citizen logo to reduce renewal burdens and enhance convenience. Standardised identification has also been introduced for residents of Pakistan-administered Azad Jammu & Kashmir, ensuring uniform geographic representation on identity documents.

Specimen formats

The government has further modernised specimen formats for all major ID categories, including resident citizens, overseas Pakistanis, child certificates, persons with disabilities, organ donors, and combined categories. Each format now incorporates QR-based security features and updated layouts, creating a cohesive, modern identity document framework.

Overall, these 2026 amendments reinforce the legal and technological foundations of Pakistan’s national identity system, enabling secure, real-time verification, improving citizen services, reducing fraud risks, and preparing the country for integrated digital governance.

Ashfaq Ahmed
Ashfaq AhmedManaging Editor
Ashfaq has been storming the UAE media scene for over 27 years. His insights, analysis and deep understanding of regional dynamics have helped make sense of the unfolding news.   He’s the go-to guy for deep dives into the South Asian diaspora, blending heart, and hardcore reporting into his pieces. Whether he's unpacking Pakistani community affairs, chasing down leads on international political whirlwinds, or investigative reports on the scourge of terrorism and regional drama — Ashfaq doesn’t miss a beat.    He's earned kudos for his relentless hustle and sharp storytelling. Dependable, dynamic, and unstoppable, Ashfaq does not just report the news, he shapes it. He has been in the business since 1991.
Show More
Related Topics:
Pakistan

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Yusuffali M.A

Yusuffali M.A. donates Dh150m to initiative

1m read
Lisa attends the 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 05, 2025 in New York City.

'Fashion Is Art' 2026 Met Gala promises bold creativity

2m read
The Endowments and Minors’ Funds Authority – Awqaf Abu Dhabi aims to provide sustained support for orphans through a deeply rooted national approach

Awqaf Abu Dhabi pledges Dh100 Million for orphans

2m read
As part of the upgrade, a 24/7 monitoring room and a dedicated call centre have also been made operational, while the issuance of Emergency Travel Documents has been fully digitised.

Pakistan launches real-time passport monitoring system

2m read