Upgrades: Pakistan introduces major changes to ID cards, find out more

A centrepiece of the reform is the statutory adoption of the Quick Response (QR) code as a secure, machine-readable feature on all identity documents. The QR code enables instant verification of encoded identity information and replaces the dual-format system of chip and non-chip cards, ensuring a uniform ID for all citizens. The rules also allow NADRA to adopt “QR code or any other technological feature,” giving the system flexibility to incorporate future innovations without repeated legal updates.

Biometric security has been upgraded through the formal recognition of fingerprints and iris scans, supporting a multi-modal authentication approach. Citizen facilitation measures include lifetime-valid ID cards for individuals aged 60 and above, marked with a distinct senior-citizen logo to reduce renewal burdens and enhance convenience. Standardised identification has also been introduced for residents of Pakistan-administered Azad Jammu & Kashmir, ensuring uniform geographic representation on identity documents.

The QR-enabled system strengthens Pakistan’s Digital ID ecosystem and integrates with the National Data Exchange Layer, allowing fast offline and online verification, reducing manual handling, and lowering the risk of fraud and impersonation. Fraud controls have been tightened, with the Rules stipulating that any suspended card immediately loses all verification and authentication privileges across digital and institutional channels.

