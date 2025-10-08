Pakistan ID services made easier: NADRA opens new offices around the world

New Pakistani centres in Canada, Italy, Bahrain, and Jordan streamline document renewals
Dubai: The National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) has opened new facilitation counters in four countries to enhance services for overseas Pakistanis and streamline access to identity-related facilities.
According to a NADRA spokesperson, the new counters have been set up at Pakistani embassies in Montreal and Vancouver (Canada), Milan (Italy), Manama (Bahrain), and Amman (Jordan). Another counter in Rome is expected to become operational soon. Nadra already operates centres in Dubai and Abu Dhabi in UAE and other GCC countries.
The spokesperson said NADRA continues to upgrade and digitise its systems to ensure faster and more efficient service delivery for citizens abroad. Overseas Pakistanis can also use the authority’s Pak Identity mobile application to process various identification services remotely, including online appointments and document renewals. NADRA’s latest initiatives are part of its ongoing efforts to make registration and identity management more accessible, secure, and citizen-friendly, both at home and abroad.
As part of wider reforms, NADRA has introduced several measures to improve data accuracy and simplify citizen services. Acting on directives from the Interior Ministry, the authority has made CNIC cancellation after death free of charge, a move aimed at helping families avoid legal and financial complications in inheritance and pension matters.
The authority has also expanded its digital ecosystem through the Pak Identity app, which enables users to renew ID cards, verify biometrics, and access essential services from anywhere in the world. A recently launched “Proof of Life” feature allows pensioners facing fingerprint issues to confirm their status online without visiting NADRA offices.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox