Australian visa made easier for Pakistani applicants

New app lets Pakistani users submit passport details and facial biometrics via smartphone
Australia has made obtaining visas easier for Pakistani applicants with the launch of the Australian Immi App.
Eligible users can now submit passport information and facial biometrics directly from their smartphones, eliminating the need to visit an Australian Biometrics Collection Centre (ABCC).
The app is available for applicants whose Requirement to Provide Personal Identifiers (biometrics) letter includes a Visa Lodgement Number (VLN) starting with AUI or AUH, and who hold a valid passport. Applicants whose VLN does not begin with these codes must still attend an ABCC.
Australian High Commissioner in Pakistan Timothy Kane said the app improves accessibility for travellers, students, and skilled workers. “Applicants can securely provide their details from anywhere, reducing both time and travel expenses,” he noted. This facility is available for Pakistanis applying for visa within Pakistan.
Download the app available on the Apple App Store and Google Play Store
Requirements:
Steady mobile or Wi-Fi internet connection.
NFC enabled, camera access allowed, and location services turned on.
Step-by-Step identity check
Provide VLN: Scan the barcode or manually enter the Visa Lodgement Number from your biometrics letter. Each family member must submit their own VLN.
Scan passport: Enable NFC, place your device over the passport data page and chip (if available) to capture details. Avoid glare or shadows.
Confirm passport information: Review the captured details and rescan if necessary.
Take applicant photo: Stand against a light-coloured wall, face the camera, remove glasses if possible, and follow the on-screen oval guide. Retake if needed.
Submit identity check: Optionally provide an email to receive confirmation. The app sends your details securely to the Department of Home Affairs and does not store them afterward.
Since its launch in 2024, the Immi App has been successfully used across the Pacific and Asia. With the expansion to Pakistan, it is now available in 34 countries, including regions in the Middle East, North Africa, Latin America, and Europe. Full global implementation is expected by early 2026. Applicants can find detailed guidance, eligibility criteria, and troubleshooting tips on the Department of Home Affairs website.
