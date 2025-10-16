Top visa-free destinations for Pakistani nationals: Updated list

Pakistani nationals can visit select Caribbean, African and GCC countries visa-free
The Pakistani passport may have slipped in recent rankings, but Pakistani nationals can still visit several exciting tourist destinations visa-free.
Whether it’s the Caribbean, Africa or the GCC, Pakistani passport holders have plenty of vacation spots to choose from.
According to the Henley Passport Index released earlier this week, the passport now ranks 103rd, tied with Yemen, with visa-free access to 31 countries.
This is a sharp decline from the 96th rank the passport held earlier, when it allowed visa-free access to 32 countries.
Only Iraq (104 rank, 29 destinations), Syria (105 rank, 26 destinations) and Afghanistan (106 rank, 24 destinations) currently rank below Pakistan.
The list of the strongest passports is dominated by three Asian countries -- Singapore, South Korea, and Japan. Singapore leads with visa-free access to 193 destinations, followed closely by South Korea (190) and Japan (189). Germany, Italy, Luxembourg, Spain and Switzerland rank fourth, with visa-free access to 188 destinations. Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Ireland and the Netherlands rank fifth with 187 destinations accessible visa-free.
The US passport, meanwhile, has hit a historic low. For the first time since the Henley Passport Index was created 20 years ago, the US has fallen out of the world’s top 10 most powerful passports. Once unrivalled at No.1 in 2014, the American passport has plummeted to the 12th place, tied with Malaysia, with visa-free access to only 180 of 227 destinations worldwide. Similarly, the UK passport has slipped to its lowest-ever position on the index, dropping from 6th to 8th since July, despite also once holding the top spot in 2015.
In sharp contrast, China has been among the biggest climbers on the Henley Passport Index over the past decade, leaping from 94th place in 2015 to 64th in 2025, with its visa-free access score increasing by 37 destinations during that time.
In the past year alone, China has granted visa-free access to an additional 30 countries.
Recent developments, including granting visa free access to Russia, underscore Beijing’s ongoing strategy of increased openness. China’s moves — alongside new agreements with the Gulf states, South America, and several European countries — are cementing its role as a global mobility powerhouse, bolstering the Asia-Pacific region’s dominance in travel freedom.
Barbados
Burundi
Cambodia
Cape Verde Islands
Comoro Islands
Cook Islands
Djibouti
Dominica
Guinea-Bissau
Haiti
Kenya
Madagascar
Maldives
Micronesia
Montserrat
Mozambique
Nepal
Niue
Palau Islands
Qatar
Rwanda
Samoa
Senegal
Seychelles
Sierra Leone
Sri Lanka
St. Vincent and the Grenadines
Timor-Leste
Trinidad and Tobago
Tuvalu
Vanuatu
