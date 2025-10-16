GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 33°C
PRAYER TIMES
ASIA
ASIA
World /
Asia /
Pakistan

Top visa-free destinations for Pakistani nationals: Updated list

Pakistani nationals can visit select Caribbean, African and GCC countries visa-free

Last updated:
Anupam Varma, News and Business Editor
2 MIN READ
This is a sharp decline from the 96th rank the passport held earlier.
This is a sharp decline from the 96th rank the passport held earlier.
Gulf News Archives

The Pakistani passport may have slipped in recent rankings, but Pakistani nationals can still visit several exciting tourist destinations visa-free.

Whether it’s the Caribbean, Africa or the GCC, Pakistani passport holders have plenty of vacation spots to choose from.

According to the Henley Passport Index released earlier this week, the passport now ranks 103rd, tied with Yemen, with visa-free access to 31 countries.

This is a sharp decline from the 96th rank the passport held earlier, when it allowed visa-free access to 32 countries.

Only Iraq (104 rank, 29 destinations), Syria (105 rank, 26 destinations) and Afghanistan (106 rank, 24 destinations) currently rank below Pakistan.

Strongest passports

The list of the strongest passports is dominated by three Asian countries -- Singapore, South Korea, and Japan. Singapore leads with visa-free access to 193 destinations, followed closely by South Korea (190) and Japan (189). Germany, Italy, Luxembourg, Spain and Switzerland rank fourth, with visa-free access to 188 destinations. Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Ireland and the Netherlands rank fifth with 187 destinations accessible visa-free.

The US passport, meanwhile, has hit a historic low. For the first time since the Henley Passport Index was created 20 years ago, the US has fallen out of the world’s top 10 most powerful passports. Once unrivalled at No.1 in 2014, the American passport has plummeted to the 12th place, tied with Malaysia, with visa-free access to only 180 of 227 destinations worldwide. Similarly, the UK passport has slipped to its lowest-ever position on the index, dropping from 6th to 8th since July, despite also once holding the top spot in 2015.

China surges

In sharp contrast, China has been among the biggest climbers on the Henley Passport Index over the past decade, leaping from 94th place in 2015 to 64th in 2025, with its visa-free access score increasing by 37 destinations during that time.

In the past year alone, China has granted visa-free access to an additional 30 countries.

Recent developments, including granting visa free access to Russia, underscore Beijing’s ongoing strategy of increased openness. China’s moves — alongside new agreements with the Gulf states, South America, and several European countries — are cementing its role as a global mobility powerhouse, bolstering the Asia-Pacific region’s dominance in travel freedom.

Visa-free destinations for Pakistani passport holders

  1. Barbados

  2. Burundi

  3. Cambodia

  4. Cape Verde Islands

  5. Comoro Islands

  6. Cook Islands

  7. Djibouti

  8. Dominica

  9. Guinea-Bissau

  10. Haiti

  11. Kenya

  12. Madagascar

  13. Maldives

  14. Micronesia

  15. Montserrat

  16. Mozambique

  17. Nepal

  18. Niue

  19. Palau Islands

  20. Qatar

  21. Rwanda

  22. Samoa

  23. Senegal

  24. Seychelles

  25. Sierra Leone

  26. Sri Lanka

  27. St. Vincent and the Grenadines

  28. Timor-Leste

  29. Trinidad and Tobago

  30. Tuvalu

  31. Vanuatu

Anupam VarmaNews and Business Editor
Anupam is a digital and business journalist with nearly two decades of experience. Having worked with newspapers, magazines and websites, he is driven by the thrill of breaking news and page views. Anupam believes all problems can be solved if you just give them enough time and attention. He’s also someone who would rather try and fail, than not try at all.
Show More

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

The passport ranks above Nepal, Somalia, Pakistan, Yemen, Iraq, Syria and Afghanistan.

Bangladeshi passport drops to 100th spot in new ranking

2m read
The new Philippine e-passport. The booklets also carry cultural and geographical information about the Philippines.

Philippine passport ranking rises: What's the big deal?

3m read
This is a sharp decline from the 96th rank the passport held earlier.

Pakistani passport drops in latest rankings, at 103rd

3m read
India is tied with Mauritania, with visa-free access to 57 countries.

Indian passport slips in latest rankings to 85th place

2m read