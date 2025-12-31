GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 21°C
PRAYER TIMES
ASIA
ASIA
World /
Asia /
Pakistan

What changes as Nadra adds facial, iris scans to Pakistan’s biometric system

New rules allow facial and iris scans to fix fingerprint verification failures

Last updated:
Stephen N R, Senior Associate Editor
3 MIN READ
Based on the revised rules, Nadra has rolled out technical innovations allowing biometric verification through contactless fingerprints and facial recognition. Photo for illustrative purpose only.
Based on the revised rules, Nadra has rolled out technical innovations allowing biometric verification through contactless fingerprints and facial recognition. Photo for illustrative purpose only.
NADRA/file

Dubai: Pakistan’s federal government has amended the National Identity Card (NIC) Rules to formally recognise facial and iris scans as valid biometric identifiers, expanding the definition of biometrics beyond fingerprints, the National Database and Registration Authority (Nadra) said on Wednesday.

The amendment, introduced on Nadra’s recommendation, provides a clear legal foundation for a multi-biometric verification system, enabling wider use of contactless and facial recognition technologies, according to Dawn.

Based on the revised rules, Nadra has rolled out technical innovations allowing biometric verification through contactless fingerprints and facial recognition.

The system is already operational at Nadra registration centres and through the Pak-ID mobile application for services under the authority’s jurisdiction. It is currently being used for biometric verification in Islamabad-registered vehicle transfers and online passport applications.

In the coming months, the system will be expanded further. Proof-of-life certificates for federal government pensioners will also be issued under the new framework, while additional digital services are being introduced in phases.

What changes from January 20, 2026

Facial and iris scans formally recognised as biometric identifiers, alongside fingerprints

Facial recognition-based verification certificates to be issued nationwide by Nadra

Certificates available for citizens whose fingerprint verification fails

Nominal fee: Rs20 per certificate

Certificate includes CNIC details, photographs, QR code and tracking ID

Validity: Seven days

Certificates to be verified online by banks, telecom firms and other institutions

Service to expand to e-Sahulat centres and later to the Pak-ID app after Digital ID launch

Verification certificates

From January 20, 2026, Nadra will begin issuing facial recognition-based biometric verification certificates at all registration centres for citizens whose fingerprints cannot be verified. Where institutions require biometric authentication, citizens will be able to obtain the certificate from any Nadra centre for a nominal fee of Rs20.

Under the procedure, if fingerprint verification fails at a service provider’s end, the citizen will visit a Nadra centre for a fresh photograph.

The image will be matched with Nadra’s existing records. Upon successful verification, Nadra will issue a certificate containing the purpose of verification, the citizen’s current and record photographs, CNIC number, name, father’s name, a unique tracking ID, and a QR code. The certificate will be valid for seven days and can be verified online by the relevant institution.

In the future, these certificates will also be available through Nadra e-Sahulat franchises, and following the formal launch of the Digital ID, the facility will be accessible directly via the Pak-ID application.

Nadra said it was fully prepared to implement the system but urged regulators, public institutions and private organisations to upgrade hardware and software to approved standards.\

Initial stage

In the first phase, institutions will need to integrate Nadra-issued facial verification certificates into their systems. In the second phase, service points will be required to install or integrate camera-enabled KYC machines.

The authority said complaints regarding service availability after January 20, 2026, should be directed to the relevant institutions, as the facility will be available from Nadra’s end.

Officials said the move is expected to resolve long-standing difficulties faced by citizens with faded fingerprints, particularly elderly individuals and those with medical conditions. Such citizens often face problems accessing banking, SIM registration, property transfers and other services requiring biometric verification.

The initiative follows directives issued by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi, aimed at ensuring immediate and effective solutions to biometric verification failures. Nadra reaffirmed its commitment to strengthening digital services while enhancing safeguards against identity fraud and misuse.

Stephen N R
Stephen N RSenior Associate Editor
A Senior Associate Editor with more than 30 years in the media, Stephen N.R. curates, edits and publishes impactful stories for Gulf News — both in print and online — focusing on Middle East politics, student issues and explainers on global topics. Stephen has spent most of his career in journalism, working behind the scenes — shaping headlines, editing copy and putting together newspaper pages with precision. For the past many years, he has brought that same dedication to the Gulf News digital team, where he curates stories, crafts explainers and helps keep both the web and print editions sharp and engaging.
Show More
Related Topics:
Pakistantravel

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

Emirati university students Photo for illustrative purposes only

Why UAE’s new education laws are vital for the future

2h ago4m read
We're talking about rich creams, serums that glow from within, masks that feel like mini spa sessions, and all the little luxuries your skin needs.

7 winter skincare sets to kickstart 2026 with calm

6m read
Dr Jaffer Khan

Dr Jaffer Khan elevates precision in plastic surgery

1m read
A forensic laboratory report, confirmed that the fingerprint on the document matched the man's.

Man to repay ex-wife Dh200,000 after fingerprint found

2m read