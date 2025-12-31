In the coming months, the system will be expanded further. Proof-of-life certificates for federal government pensioners will also be issued under the new framework, while additional digital services are being introduced in phases.

The system is already operational at Nadra registration centres and through the Pak-ID mobile application for services under the authority’s jurisdiction. It is currently being used for biometric verification in Islamabad-registered vehicle transfers and online passport applications.

From January 20, 2026, Nadra will begin issuing facial recognition-based biometric verification certificates at all registration centres for citizens whose fingerprints cannot be verified. Where institutions require biometric authentication, citizens will be able to obtain the certificate from any Nadra centre for a nominal fee of Rs20.

The image will be matched with Nadra’s existing records. Upon successful verification, Nadra will issue a certificate containing the purpose of verification, the citizen’s current and record photographs, CNIC number, name, father’s name, a unique tracking ID, and a QR code. The certificate will be valid for seven days and can be verified online by the relevant institution.

The initiative follows directives issued by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi, aimed at ensuring immediate and effective solutions to biometric verification failures. Nadra reaffirmed its commitment to strengthening digital services while enhancing safeguards against identity fraud and misuse.

Officials said the move is expected to resolve long-standing difficulties faced by citizens with faded fingerprints, particularly elderly individuals and those with medical conditions. Such citizens often face problems accessing banking, SIM registration, property transfers and other services requiring biometric verification.

The authority said complaints regarding service availability after January 20, 2026, should be directed to the relevant institutions, as the facility will be available from Nadra’s end.

In the first phase, institutions will need to integrate Nadra-issued facial verification certificates into their systems. In the second phase, service points will be required to install or integrate camera-enabled KYC machines.

In the future, these certificates will also be available through Nadra e-Sahulat franchises, and following the formal launch of the Digital ID, the facility will be accessible directly via the Pak-ID application.

