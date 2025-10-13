GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 35°C
PRAYER TIMES
ASIA
ASIA
World /
Asia /
Pakistan

Pakistan: NADRA makes birth and death certificates faster, digital, and hassle-free

Pakistani citizens can now register births and deaths through NADRA mobile app

Last updated:
A Ahmed, Senior Reporter
2 MIN READ
Nadra announces digital services making it easier for Pakistani citizens to apply for birth and death certificates.
Nadra announces digital services making it easier for Pakistani citizens to apply for birth and death certificates.
X

Dubai: The National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA), in collaboration with provincial governments, has launched a modern, automated system to simplify the registration of births and deaths across Pakistan.

The initiative, part of the National Biometric and Registration Policy Framework, aims to make the process faster, more transparent, and citizen-friendly. Under the pilot phase, the system has been deployed in more than 50 hospitals and health centres, including major facilities in Islamabad, Lahore, Quetta, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Sindh, Azad Jammu and Kashmir, and Gilgit.

Through this automated mechanism, hospitals and health centres now directly transmit birth and death notifications to NADRA. Parents of newborns or legal heirs of the deceased are notified via the NADRA mobile app or SMS and guided to complete registration at their local Union Councils. So far, over 4,000 births and 407 deaths have been registered through this digital system.

“The new system ensures citizens no longer face long queues or complicated paperwork. It also improves accuracy, transparency, and accessibility while reducing reliance on middlemen,” said a NADRA spokesperson.

How to apply

Birth Certificates: Citizens can obtain Child Registration Certificates (CRC/B-Form) or Computerized Birth Certificates by visiting their nearest Union Council, NADRA Registration Center, or through the NADRA mobile app. Required documents include parents’ CNICs and a hospital birth slip or vaccination card. Certificates are typically issued within 24—72 hours.

Death Certificates: Applicants must provide the hospital death report, CNIC of the deceased, and proof of relationship. Certificates are issued within 1—5 working days through Union Councils or NADRA-linked offices.

Benefits

  • Legal recognition for children for school admission, passports, and identity documents.

  • Easier inheritance, pension claims, and property transfer for families.

  • Digitised, internationally accepted records for overseas Pakistanis.

  • Reduced corruption and elimination of unnecessary agents.

With the pilot phase successfully underway in selected districts of Punjab, NADRA plans to expand the system nationwide, covering both public and private hospitals, health centres, and Union Councils, ensuring citizens across Pakistan can access swift and reliable birth and death registration.

A AhmedSenior Reporter
A Ahmed brings more than three decades of experience covering UAE news, the South Asian diaspora, politics, and regional security. He brings sharp focus to the South Asian diaspora, politics, community affairs, and regional security, often through compelling interviews with key figures. With a keen eye for detail and context, Ahmed connects local developments to the wider regional pulse.
Show More
Related Topics:
Pakistan

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

Kerala Minister Suresh Gopi seeks resignation, recommends successor

Suresh Gopi offers to step down, cites income drop

2m read
Pakistan opens new NADARA offices in different countries around to facilitate overseas Pakistanis.

NADRA makes ID services easy for Overseas Pakistanis

1m read
FBISE in Pakistan announces new grading system and raises pass marks for students. Photo for illustrative purpose only.

Pakistan: Students face new grading, strict pass rules

2m read
A worker of the National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) checks newly printed government identity cards of registered citizens at the NADRA head office in Islamabad. File photo for illustrative purpose only

Pakistan ID card services made easier with upgraded app

2m read