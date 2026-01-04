Pakistan: Why FIA launches pre-departure desks for travellers

New service offers guidance on visas, immigration procedure aiming to prevent offloading
Dubai: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has launched Pre-Departure Facilitation Desks across all its zonal offices in Pakistan with immediate effect.
The initiative aims to provide guidance and assistance to international travellers on immigration procedures and clearances, ensuring a smoother and more hassle-free travel experience.
The facilitation desks will be accessible in person, as well as through dedicated helplines and email services. The step has been taken in the wake of increasing complaints of passenger offloading at the airports.
Pakistani authorities in December said 66,154 passengers were offloaded from Pakistani airports in 2025 compared to last year’s figure of 35,000. The disclosure was made after several passengers complained they were offloaded at various Pakistani airports despite possessing valid travel documents.
Pakistan’s FIA said the majority of the passengers were offloaded after they were questioned about the veracity of their travel documents, which primarily included work, tourist and Umrah visas. The government says its move is part of measures to curb international illegal migration.
Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi announced the launch of “Pre-Departure Facilitation Desks” by the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), which will assist passengers travelling abroad.
“These desks will provide guidance and assistance to international travellers on immigration procedures, clearances, ensuring a smoother and more hassle-free travel experience,” said Naqvi in a post on X.
The minister further added that the desks are accessible in person and also via helplines and email, and that relevant details are available at airports, border points and on the FIA website.
The FIA’s service comes against the backdrop of recent reports of the offloading of passengers from foreign en route flights over the issue of documents.
In recent months, rumours have been widely circulating on social media platforms claiming the arbitrary offloading of passengers from flights.
However, in November, the FIA clarified that no passengers were being offloaded from flights without valid reason, and the authority was facilitating passengers whose documents were legal and complete.
The agency, amid the government’s strict measures to curb human smuggling and prevent people from illegally travelling abroad, however, said that only those going abroad via illegal means are stopped after due profiling.
Meanwhile, last month, Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif also directed authorities to safeguard Pakistani travellers with valid travel documents, following reports of passengers being offloaded from flights.
Chairing a review meeting on the eradication of human trafficking and illegal travel, PM Shehbaz ordered swift action against individuals travelling abroad illegally or holding dubious travel documents.
However, the premier stressed that “special care must be ensured so that passengers with valid travel documents are not inconvenienced”.
The premier further instructed the Protectorate of Emigrants to improve its coordination with the FIA and other relevant institutions to facilitate those travelling abroad legally for employment.
