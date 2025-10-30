Pakistan: New FIA rule blocks hundreds of Pakistani workers from flying abroad

Travellers face sudden affidavit requirement, triggering delays, frustration at airports
Dubai: Pakistani citizens travelling abroad for employment are now facing unexpected hurdles as the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) enforces a new rule requiring government verification before departure.
Under the updated regulation, not officially announced yet, anyone leaving Pakistan for work must present an affidavit signed by a Grade 18 or 19 government officer. The affidavit must confirm that the traveller intends to work legally in the destination country and will not attempt to travel to Europe illegally.
The rule has caused chaos at major airports, including Lahore, where hundreds of passengers, many with valid tickets and complete employment documents, have been stopped from boarding flights, reported mainstream Pakistani media.
Officials say the measure was prompted by past cases in which workers initially travelling to destinations such as Dubai, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, or Thailand later tried to reach Europe through Libya or Baku.
FIA immigration teams report offloading nearly 150 travellers within a single week. An officer at Lahore Airport confirmed that 26 individuals were previously caught attempting illegal entry into Europe despite holding valid work or visit visas.
While authorities insist the rule is aimed at preventing human trafficking and illegal migration, passengers argue it is unfair and burdensome. “We have spent hundreds of thousands of rupees on tickets and documents. Being stopped despite having all paperwork causes unnecessary stress and financial loss,” said one affected traveller.
To ease the process, the Protectorate of Emigrants has stationed inspectors at airports. Passengers travelling via the Overseas Employment Corporation (OEC) system are cleared quickly, while those using private recruitment agencies must undergo additional verification.
The new requirement highlights the tension between cracking down on illegal migration and supporting genuine workers.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox