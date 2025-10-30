GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 32°C
PRAYER TIMES
ASIA
ASIA
World /
Asia /
Pakistan

Pakistan: New FIA rule blocks hundreds of Pakistani workers from flying abroad

Travellers face sudden affidavit requirement, triggering delays, frustration at airports

Last updated:
A Ahmed, Senior Reporter
2 MIN READ
Security forces at the Allama Iqbal International Airport in Lahore. Photo for illustrative purpose only
Security forces at the Allama Iqbal International Airport in Lahore. Photo for illustrative purpose only
Social media

Dubai: Pakistani citizens travelling abroad for employment are now facing unexpected hurdles as the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) enforces a new rule requiring government verification before departure.

Under the updated regulation, not officially announced yet, anyone leaving Pakistan for work must present an affidavit signed by a Grade 18 or 19 government officer. The affidavit must confirm that the traveller intends to work legally in the destination country and will not attempt to travel to Europe illegally.

Chaos at airports

The rule has caused chaos at major airports, including Lahore, where hundreds of passengers, many with valid tickets and complete employment documents, have been stopped from boarding flights, reported mainstream Pakistani media.

Officials say the measure was prompted by past cases in which workers initially travelling to destinations such as Dubai, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, or Thailand later tried to reach Europe through Libya or Baku.

FIA immigration teams report offloading nearly 150 travellers within a single week. An officer at Lahore Airport confirmed that 26 individuals were previously caught attempting illegal entry into Europe despite holding valid work or visit visas.

Unfair

While authorities insist the rule is aimed at preventing human trafficking and illegal migration, passengers argue it is unfair and burdensome. “We have spent hundreds of thousands of rupees on tickets and documents. Being stopped despite having all paperwork causes unnecessary stress and financial loss,” said one affected traveller.

To ease the process, the Protectorate of Emigrants has stationed inspectors at airports. Passengers travelling via the Overseas Employment Corporation (OEC) system are cleared quickly, while those using private recruitment agencies must undergo additional verification.

The new requirement highlights the tension between cracking down on illegal migration and supporting genuine workers.

A AhmedSenior Reporter
A Ahmed brings more than three decades of experience covering UAE news, the South Asian diaspora, politics, and regional security. He brings sharp focus to the South Asian diaspora, politics, community affairs, and regional security, often through compelling interviews with key figures. With a keen eye for detail and context, Ahmed connects local developments to the wider regional pulse.
Show More
Related Topics:
PakistanUAE jobsAviation

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

Planning on remitting Indian rupee, Pakistan rupee or Philippine peso? Here’s how you can take advantage of remittance-beneficial rates and when.

UAE expats gain more value as Peso, Rupee weaken

1m read
Arslan Ash during the Baaz Takedown in Lahore

Tekken legend Arslan suffers shock defeat in Pakistan

2m read
FIA's cybercrime chief has been kidnapped from Islamabad.

Pakistan: FIA cybercrime chief kidnapped in Islamabad

1m read
New HEC rule boosts employability with internships and professional certifications

Pakistan announces new mandatory rules for undergrads

2m read