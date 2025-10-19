Pakistan: FIA cybercrime chief kidnapped in Islamabad at gunpoint

Deputy Director Muhammad Usman was handling ‘sensitive cases, says his wife
Dubai: In a shocking incident, Muhammad Usman, Deputy Director (Operations) at the National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency (NCCIA) of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), was abducted at gunpoint from his home in Islamabad.
According to his wife, Rozina Usman, four armed men arrived in a vehicle, intercepted her husband’s car, and forced him into another car before speeding away. Rozina, who resides in Lahore, rushed to Islamabad after failing to reach him and filed a formal complaint at Shams Colony Police Station.
At the time of his abduction, Usman was handling multiple sensitive cybercrime cases, including online forensics, digital fraud, and illegal online betting investigations. FIA officials said he also led the agency’s Technical Team while holding additional operational responsibilities.
The Technical Team primarily deals with online forensics and cyber-related investigations, such as cases involving online betting and digital fraud.
The incident has raised serious concerns about the security of officials working on sensitive cybercrime investigations. Authorities have vowed a swift response to ensure Usman’s safe return and bring the perpetrators to justice.
Police have registered a case under Section 365 of the Pakistan Penal Code and launched an intensive investigation. Authorities are reviewing CCTV footage and geofencing data to track the suspects, but no arrests have been made so far.
“The investigation is ongoing, and multiple teams are working to locate the abducted officer,” a police official told Pakistani media.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox