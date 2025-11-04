GOLD/FOREX
UAE-Pakistan travel: PIA flight disruption overnight, Dubai service delayed 9 hours

Overnight PIA disruption delays Dubai-bound flights; alternatives offered

Last updated:
Lekshmy Pavithran, Assistant Online Editor
2 MIN READ
PIA stated that the disruption was triggered by a derecognised group known as SEAP.
Islamabad: Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) operations were briefly disrupted late last night, causing delays and cancellations across several domestic and international routes. The airline said a derecognised entity, SEAP, attempted to pressure management amid its ongoing privatisation process.

PIA’s management and Engineering Department acted swiftly to restore operations overnight. While some flights departed on time, others experienced delays, including PK233 IslamabadDubai, which was held for 9 hours, affecting 162 passengers.

According to PIA, the incident was handled promptly by the airline’s management team in coordination with key officials from the Engineering Department. “Alternative measures were immediately put in place, and operations were restored overnight, minimising the impact on passengers and subsequent flight schedules,” a company statement said.

The airline confirmed that revised flight slots and crew arrangements were implemented to ensure continuity of service. While some flights experienced delays, others continued as scheduled, reflecting the efforts of PIA staff to manage the situation efficiently.

Flights operating on time

  • PK783 Karachi–Toronto: 104 passengers

  • PK701 Islamabad–Manchester: 329 passengers

Flights with delayed departures

  • PK747 Lahore–Medinah: 14-hour delay, 316 passengers

  • PK761 Karachi–Jeddah: 12-hour delay, 160 passengers

  • PK300 Karachi–Islamabad: 4-hour delay, 139 passengers

  • PK741 Islamabad–Medina: 6-hour delay, 305 passengers

  • PK233 Islamabad–Dubai: 9-hour delay, 162 passengers

  • PK245 Islamabad–Dammam: 7-hour delay, 180 passengers

  • PK755 Sialkot–Riyadh: 7-hour delay, 142 passengers

In addition, five flights were cancelled following load adjustments, and alternative arrangements were offered to affected passengers.

“This swift response underscores PIA’s commitment to maintaining operational stability and prioritising passenger convenience, even under challenging circumstances,” the statement added. The airline assured the public that full operations are being progressively restored, reinforcing its focus on safety, reliability, and customer service.

