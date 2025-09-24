Two Pakistani airlines cleared to resume UK flights after five-year ban

Airblue secures early entry into Britain while PIA prepares phased relaunch of flights
Dubai: Pakistan’s aviation industry has received a major boost as two airlines including private carrier Airblue and the national flag carrier Pakistan International Airlines (PIA), have been granted clearance to resume flights to the United Kingdom after a five-year suspension.
The UK Department for Transport has issued both carriers the Third Country Operator (TCO) licence, which is mandatory for non-European airlines to operate in Britain. The decision follows extensive audits of Pakistan’s aviation safety standards by UK and Pakistani authorities, marking a significant vote of confidence after years of international scrutiny.
With Airblue and PIA preparing to relaunch services, Pakistani travellers will soon have direct, locally-operated flight options to Britain for the first time since 2020. Leeds and Manchester will serve as the initial gateways, with Birmingham, London, and possibly Heathrow on the horizon.
Airblue has become the first Pakistani airline to secure clearance and plans to begin services in November 2025. Its initial route will connect Islamabad and Leeds via Istanbul, using its fleet of Airbus A320 and A321 aircraft. The carrier says Manchester will be added next, with talks underway for potential landing rights at Heathrow. the UK’s busiest hub.
Industry analysts see Airblue’s early entry as a strategic win, especially after Britain lifted its aviation ban in July, which had left a gap in the lucrative UK — Pakistan travel market. The airline originally applied in July for approval to serve Manchester but opted to start with Leeds as a gateway before expanding operations.
After months of uncertainty, PIA has also achieved a breakthrough. The national airline of Pakistan confirmed it will relaunch direct flights to Manchester in October, with services to Birmingham and London following in later phases.
PIA has also secured a five-year ACC3 certification for cargo operations, valid until 2030. This certificate allows the airline to carry freight from Karachi, Lahore, and Islamabad to the UK, a development expected to significantly boost trade and commercial links between the two countries.
According to a PIA spokesperson, the carrier will use a phased approach to restore routes, focusing on both passengers and cargo. “This progress is a milestone in the revival of the organisation,” the spokesperson said, adding that the clearance reflects “renewed international confidence in PIA’s operations.”
In 2020, the UK and EU aviation regulators banned PIA and other Pakistani carriers after a pilot licensing scandal raised global safety concerns. The suspension left hundreds of thousands of Pakistani travellers dependent on Middle Eastern and European airlines for connections to Britain, which is home to one of the largest Pakistani diaspora communities outside South Asia.
During the ban, airlines such as Emirates, Qatar Airways, and Turkish Airlines dominated Pakistan — UK routes. The return of Pakistani carriers is expected to create more competition, better connectivity, and potentially lower ticket prices for passengers.
Aviation experts say the resumption of flights is not just about connectivity but also about restoring trust in Pakistan’s aviation sector. Cargo operations, in particular, could play a key role in boosting exports such as textiles, fresh produce, and IT equipment to the UK.
PIA CEO and Airblue executives have both thanked the Pakistani government and civil aviation authorities for their support in meeting UK regulatory requirements. The approvals also align with Islamabad’s broader push to privatise and restructure PIA in hopes of making it more competitive internationally.
