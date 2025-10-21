Good news: PIA prepares to resume direct flights to US

FAA audit and safety upgrades pave the way for transatlantic connectivity for PIA
Pakistan is set to expand its international air connectivity, with Minister of Defence Khawaja Muhammed Asif confirming that plans are underway to resume direct flights to the United States.
The announcement comes shortly after recent approval for Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) to restart flights to the United Kingdom.
Speaking to a private TV channel on Monday, Asif said discussions with American aviation authorities are progressing and expressed optimism that permission for direct US routes could be granted soon. He noted that the government is focusing on meeting international safety standards, which could open doors to additional global destinations.
A Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) spokesperson said the strong demand for non-stop flights from Pakistanis living in North America, describing the potential resumption as a key step for the national carrier.
Restoring direct flights to the US would significantly reduce travel times for passengers, offer more affordable tickets, and allow PIA to reclaim a lucrative transatlantic market.
A team from the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) recently visited Pakistan to conduct a safety audit, reviewing regulatory compliance, pilot licensing, and overall flight safety oversight. A positive outcome could lead to PIA regaining Category 1 status, a prerequisite for operating direct flights to major US hubs such as New York, Washington D.C., and Chicago.
The Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has prepared extensively for the audit, implementing stricter pilot licensing protocols, strengthening flight safety monitoring, and aligning operations with International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) standards. Officials stressed that the inspection is as much about demonstrating transparency and institutional capacity as it is about technical compliance.
PIA’s revival is also linked to its ongoing privatisation. The government plans to finalise the sale by November 2025, with four shortlisted bidders required to form consortia with established airlines to ensure operational stability. The move comes amid mounting financial losses, with the airline carrying $2.31 billion in debt.
Officials and lawmakers emphasise that privatisation is essential for professional management and long-term survival. Between 51% and 100% of PIA shares, along with management control, will be offered to the winning consortium in the final quarter of 2025.
