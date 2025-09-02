PIA privatisation likely by November this year

The Privatisation Commission secretary told the committee, chaired by Senator Dr Afnan Ullah Khan, that four companies are in the running but would need to form consortia with established airlines to operate the national carrier. Two applicants were already disqualified for not meeting standards.

The bidding is expected to take place in the fourth quarter (October—December) of 2025. The government is offering 51% to 100% of PIACL’s shares, including management control. This marks Pakistan’s second attempt to privatise the airline, following a failed effort last year.

During the session, Senator Zeeshan Khanzada voiced concern over PIA’s Rs650 billion debt, prompting Senator Afnan to suggest that the airline’s two hotels could be sold to reduce liabilities. Lawmakers also debated the government’s strategy of prioritising the sale of profitable firms. The Privatisation Commission secretary defended the policy, arguing that investor appetite is naturally stronger for profitable assets and that such companies might not remain profitable in the long run, Dawn news reported.

Ashfaq Ahmed Senior Assistant Editor

