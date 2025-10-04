Passengers stranded as Serene Air grounds all domestic and international flights
Dubai: The Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (PCAA) has suspended Serene Air’s Air Operator Certificate (AOC), grounding all domestic and international flights with immediate effect.
According to an official notification issued on Friday, the airline failed to meet the regulatory requirement of maintaining a minimum fleet size.
“Serene Air presently has zero … serviceable aircraft available for operations, rendering it incapable of sustaining the operational capacity required to conduct safe air operations in accordance with applicable PCAA rules and regulations,” the notice read.
“Therefore, the air operator certificate issued to Serene Air is hereby suspended with immediate effect. You are directed to surrender the aforesaid certificates for endorsement forthwith.”
At present, the airline has no serviceable aircraft available, making it unfit to maintain safe and reliable flights. The authority has also notified the airline’s flight operations director and other relevant officials.
According to Dawn News, Serene Air said its operations were suspended due to “unforeseen circumstances” following the AOC suspension, raising concerns among travellers who depend on the airline for domestic flights.
The PCAA confirmed the suspension in a public announcement: “The Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (PCAA) has suspended the Air Operator Certificate of Serene Air due to unavailability of its serviceable aircraft. The case for reinstatement will be reviewed once the airline makes its aircraft available for operations.”
In an official statement, Serene Air said: “Our flight operations are temporarily suspended due to unforeseen circumstances. This is a short-term pause, and our team is working diligently with authorities to ensure a swift return to service. Your safety, comfort, and trust remain our top priority. We kindly request your patience during this period.”
The airline added that management is fully engaged with the PCAA to address the suspension and restore operations promptly.
“We look forward to welcoming you back on board very soon,” a spokesperson said, reassuring passengers that safety and public trust remain core priorities.
The order, signed by the Director of Flight Standards, directs Serene Air to surrender its AOC immediately. A senior PCAA official told The Express Tribune that the airline had been repeatedly warned to restore part of its fleet but failed to comply.
“They failed to comply, leaving us no choice but to suspend the AOC and issue a public notice so people are aware,” the official said.
Serene Air, the first Chinese private investment in Pakistan’s aviation sector and the first private Pakistani airline to operate flights to Beijing, has left some passengers stranded in Saudi Arabia. The airline acknowledged that one aircraft was grounded abroad after a bird strike and said it requested special permission from the PCAA to repatriate affected passengers.
The PCAA noted that Serene Air’s license may be reinstated if aircraft are restored to operational status and a formal request for revival is submitted. Further action will depend on the airline’s compliance.
According to media reports, Pakistan’s aviation sector has faced similar setbacks in the past. Shaheen Air International, once the country’s second-largest airline, ceased operations in October 2018 following a financial collapse and unpaid dues of Rs1.5 billion to the PCAA. Employees were left unpaid and passengers stranded, highlighting deep-rooted vulnerabilities in the sector.
Currently, Pakistan’s aviation sector is limited to Pakistan International Airlines (PIA), Airblue, and Fly Jinnah, which serve major domestic routes and select international destinations.
In a separate development, PIA is set to resume flights to the United Kingdom after receiving a Foreign Aircraft Operating Permit (FOP). Initially, flights will resume to Manchester, followed by Birmingham and London.
“High Commissioner [Dr Muhammad Faisal] is grateful to the UK Civil Aviation Authority for issuing the permit, enabling commercial flights between the UK and Pakistan,” the Pakistan High Commission in London posted on X.
