Explosion reported at Supreme Court building in Islamabad

The blast which occurred in the basement cafeteria causing the building to shake
At least twelve people sustained injuries following an explosion that struck Pakistan's Supreme Court building on Tuesday, prompting an immediate security lockdown of the capital's highest judicial institution.
The blast originated in a basement-level dining facility, sending shockwaves through the structure, according to Pakistani media reports. The force of the detonation was sufficient to cause structural damage in different areas of the building.
Among the affected zones was Courtroom No. 6, where witnesses reported a ceiling collapse in the aftermath of the incident.
Law enforcement and emergency personnel swiftly established a security perimeter around the premises. Bomb disposal experts arrived on scene alongside police investigators to determine what triggered the blast, reports indicated.
