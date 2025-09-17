Pakistan: Fake football team scam busted as FIA arrests 22 ‘players’

Mastermind charged Rs4m per person to send fake players abroad
Dubai: Pakistan’s Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has cracked down on a major human trafficking racket, arresting 22 men who posed as professional footballers to illegally enter Japan on forged documents.
According to FIA officials, the suspects, dressed in full football kits, had claimed affiliation with the Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) and carried forged NOCs from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. They were deported by Japanese immigration authorities after officials uncovered the scam during questioning at the airport. However, it was not clarified how they ‘fake’ players managed to depart from Pakistan airport.
Investigators said the main suspect, Malik Waqas of Pasroor, Sialkot, created a fake club named “Golden Football Trial” and charged each participant Rs4 to 4.5 million. The FIA’s Composite Circle in Gujranwala arrested Waqas on September 15 and registered multiple cases against him, Geo TV reported.
Officials revealed that Waqas had earlier sent 17 men to Japan in January 2024 using the same method, with each obtaining a 15-day visa through a fabricated invitation from a Japanese club, Boavista FC. None of those men returned.
“Waqas’s arrest is a major breakthrough in dismantling human trafficking networks exploiting Pakistanis under the guise of sports,” said FIA Gujranwala Director Muhammad Bin Ashraf.
The FIA has launched further investigations to track down the suspect’s facilitators. Authorities said the men were trained to mimic professional players to avoid suspicion during immigration checks.
