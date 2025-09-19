Good news: Special courts set up to protect overseas Pakistanis

New fast-track courts to prioritise land and property disputes faced by Pakistanis abroad
Dubai: In a landmark move to safeguard the rights of its diaspora, Pakistan has established Special Courts for Overseas Pakistanis in Islamabad under the Special Courts (Overseas Pakistani Property) Act, 2024.
These courts will exclusively deal with property-related disputes of overseas citizens, ensuring faster and more focused adjudication.
The initiative comes on the direct instructions of Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, who has ordered that such cases be treated as a top priority and resolved at the earliest possible stage to protect the interests of overseas Pakistanis.
For countless overseas Pakistanis, owning property back home is more than just an investment, it is a connection to their roots, their families, and their future. But for years, many have faced an uphill battle trying to protect their land and homes from encroachment, fraud, and endless legal delays.
“Special courts have been established specifically to handle cases related to the immovable property of Overseas Pakistanis. This means your property disputes will be handled by a court dedicated to this issue with an expedited dispute resolution mechanism,” said Imran Shahid, Community Welfare Consular at the Pakistan Consulate General in Dubai.
Speaking to Gulf News, Shahid said the high-level attention would greatly improve the chances of swift and effective action on such cases.
To streamline the process, Ghafar Ali, Senior Law Officer at the Overseas Pakistani Foundation (OPF), has been appointed as the focal person to coordinate with overseas complainants and relevant departments.
He can be contacted via:
Cell: +92 300 5729283
Office: +92 51 9048251
Email: legal@opf.org.pk
Pending cases related to immovable property may also be shared with the Managing Director OPF at md@opf.org.pk with the copy to the Pakistani diplomatic missions in the countries of residence.
“The appointment of a dedicated focal person will simplify the process for overseas Pakistanis, who now know exactly who to reach out to for guidance and follow-up. He is accessible via cell phone, office phone, and email, making it easier for Pakistanis living in different time zones,” Shahid added.
He noted that the development marks a significant step towards addressing one of the most persistent challenges faced by overseas Pakistanis — delays and disputes over their property back home.
