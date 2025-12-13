GOLD/FOREX
CBI secures 4-year jail term for Kanpur school principal in bribe case

It also arrested a former sub-Postmaster from Kerala who was evading arrest

IANS
IANS

A Special CBI Court in Lucknow sentenced a former principal of Kendriya Vidyalaya in Kanpur to four years’ imprisonment, along with a fine of Rs100,000 (about Dh4,050), for taking a bribe of Rs25,000 (Dh1,013) from a canteen operator, an official said on Saturday.

Tasudduque Khan, the then Principal of Kendriya Vidyalaya-I, Air Force Station, Chakeri, Kanpur, UP, was held guilty by the Special Court under the provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) registered the instant case on August 24, 2016, based on a complaint by the proprietor of a Kanpur-based private company against Khan.

It was alleged that the accused had demanded Rs51,000 and agreed to accept Rs25,000 from the complainant as a motive/reward in lieu of payment already made to the complainant to the tune of Rs173,0000, and also allowing the school canteen to run smoothly in the future.

After the completion of the investigation, the CBI filed a charge sheet against the accused on September 30, 2016.

In a separate case, the CBI on Friday arrested a former sub-Postmaster from Kerala who was evading arrest and a jail term after a court held her guilty of misappropriating Rs273,000.

Convict Jayasree Rajkumar, the then Sub Postmaster, Pulpally Sub Post Office, Wyanad District, Kerala, was taken into custody from Kuttippuram in Malappuram District, said the official in a statement.

After the accused was produced before the Court of Special Judge-II, CBI, Ernakulam, the judge remanded her to Central Prison, Thrissur, to undergo the sentence, said the statement.

The CBI registered the case against Rajkumar on September 22, 2003.

It was alleged that the accused, while working as Sub-Postmaster, Pulpally Sub Post Office from May 28, 2002, to March 26, 2003, committed criminal breach of trust by misappropriating an amount of Rs273,318, which was entrusted to her in her official capacity.

