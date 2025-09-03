GOLD/FOREX
ASIA
Pakistan

Pakistani students offered fully funded scholarships to study in Switzerland

Program offers Pakistani researchers, scholars, and artists opportunity to study abroad

Last updated:
Ashfaq Ahmed, Senior Assistant Editor
2 MIN READ
Pakistani students have been offered fully funded scholarships to study in Switzerland
Dubai: Pakistani students, researchers, and scholars now have the chance to pursue world-class education and research in Switzerland as the Higher Education Commission (HEC) announces the opening of applications for the Swiss Government Excellence Scholarships (SGE Scholarships) 2026—2027.

Recognised globally for innovation, cutting-edge research, and top-tier faculty, Swiss universities offer a vibrant academic environment that allows Pakistani scholars to gain international exposure and build a strong foundation for their academic or research careers.

The prestigious scholarships are available for PhD, research, and postdoctoral fellowships, providing full financial support including a monthly stipend (CHF 1,920 for PhD and research awards; CHF 3,500 for postdoctoral awards), health insurance, accommodation allowance, travel expenses, and other benefits such as a one-time housing deposit grant and half-price public transport card.

Cross-cultural exchange

The program encourages international collaboration and cross-cultural exchange, strengthening research linkages between Pakistan and Switzerland. It is open to highly qualified Pakistani graduates and researchers who demonstrate strong academic credentials, innovative research potential, and a project relevant to Swiss institutions.

Education experts have welcomed the initiative, highlighting that such scholarships enable Pakistan’s youth to enhance their academic credentials, access global networks, and contribute to knowledge and innovation on an international scale.

Applications must be submitted by 30 September 2025 through the official portal: https://go.eskas.ch/LoginServlet

With its comprehensive funding and access to world-class institutions, the Swiss Government Excellence Scholarship remains a golden opportunity for Pakistani students to pursue advanced studies and make their mark globally.

Benefits

The Swiss Government Excellence Scholarship provides extensive financial assistance, making it a highly sought-after opportunity.

Monthly stipend: Scholarship recipients are paid a generous monthly stipend to cover living expenses (e.g., CHF 1,920 for Research, PhD, and Arts scholarships, and CHF 3,500 for Postdoctoral scholarships).

Health Insurance: The FCS pays for the mandatory Swiss health insurance for non-EU and non-EFTA recipients.

Travel expenses: At the conclusion of their scholarship, grantees from outside the EU and EFTA are given a one-time return airfare allowance.

Housing allowance: A one-time lump sum (e.g., CHF 300) is included in the first grant payment to assist with housing deposits.

Public transportation: A one-year half-fare public transportation card for Switzerland is typically supplied.

