Pakistani students offered fully funded scholarships to study in Switzerland

Dubai: Pakistani students, researchers, and scholars now have the chance to pursue world-class education and research in Switzerland as the Higher Education Commission (HEC) announces the opening of applications for the Swiss Government Excellence Scholarships (SGE Scholarships) 2026—2027.

The prestigious scholarships are available for PhD, research, and postdoctoral fellowships, providing full financial support including a monthly stipend (CHF 1,920 for PhD and research awards; CHF 3,500 for postdoctoral awards), health insurance, accommodation allowance, travel expenses, and other benefits such as a one-time housing deposit grant and half-price public transport card.

