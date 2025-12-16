GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 25°C
PRAYER TIMES
ASIA
ASIA
World /
Asia /
Pakistan

Pakistani court sentences cleric from banned party to 35 years for inciting violence

Zaheerul Hassan Shah was held after video showed him offering money to kill Chief Justice

Last updated:
AP
1 MIN READ
A Pakistani anti-terrorism court sentenced a senior leader of a banned Islamist party to 35 years in prison for inciting violence.
A Pakistani anti-terrorism court sentenced a senior leader of a banned Islamist party to 35 years in prison for inciting violence.
Shutterstock

Lahore: A Pakistani anti-terrorism court sentenced a senior leader of a banned Islamist party to 35 years in prison for inciting violence, more than a year after the cleric publicly called for the killing of the country’s then-chief justice, court officials and a defense lawyer said Tuesday.

Zaheerul Hassan Shah, a leader of the outlawed Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan, was arrested last year after a video circulated on social media showing him offering 10 million rupees ($36,000) to anyone who beheaded then-Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa.

Isa had faced criticism from hardline religious groups last year after he granted bail to a man from the minority Ahmadi community in a blasphemy case.

Defence lawyer Maqsood-ul-Haq and court officials said Shah was convicted on Monday by an anti-terrorism court in the eastern city of Lahore.

The latest development comes less than two months after Pakistan’s government banned the TLP party following deadly clashes between the party’s supporters and police during a pro-Gaza rally.

Since those clashes, the party’s leader, Saad Rizvi, has been missing.

Police say Rizvi fled to Pakistan-administered Kashmir during the unrest, which began in early October after Rizvi was leading a march on Islamabad from Lahore, the capital of Punjab province.

Related Topics:
Pakistan

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

Planning on remitting Indian rupee, Pakistan rupee or Philippine peso? Here’s how you can take advantage of remittance-beneficial rates and when.

Remit now? Rupee, peso exchange rates stay weak in UAE

1m read
The social media ban for children under 16 slogan "Let Them Be Kids" is projected onto the pylons of the Sydney Harbour Bridge in Sydney, Wednesday, Dec. 10, 2025. (Mick Tsikas/AAP Image via AP)

Reddit challenges Australia's under-16 socmed ban

2m read
In a video message circulated widely on social media, the woman, identified as Nikita Nagdev, alleged she married Vikram Nagdev, a Pakistani-origin man living in Indore on a long-term visa, on January 26, 2020.

Pakistani appeals to Modi as spouse plans Delhi wedding

3m read
Firefighters douse a car at the suicide blast site in Islamabad on November 11, 2025.

12 killed as suicide bomber targets Pakistan court

3m read