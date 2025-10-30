Fly Jinnah starts direct flights between Lahore, Dubai

Twice-weekly service expands connectivity between Pakistan and the UAE
Dubai: Pakistan’s low-cost airline Fly Jinnah has launched a new non-stop route between Lahore and Dubai, marking another milestone in its growing international network.
The first flight departed from Allama Iqbal International Airport on October 29, with an inaugural ceremony attended by Fly Jinnah officials and airport representatives. A welcoming event was also held at Dubai International Airport to celebrate the new service.
The new route will operate twice a week, every Wednesday and Sunday.
Departures from Lahore: 18:45 (local time)
Departures from Dubai: 23:00 (local time)
The schedule is designed to offer passengers greater flexibility and convenience for both business and leisure travel between the two cities.
A Fly Jinnah spokesperson said the new connection “expands Fly Jinnah’s international network and strengthens air connectivity between Pakistan and the UAE.”
The spokesperson added that the route supports “trade, tourism, and cultural exchange between both nations” and reflects the airline’s commitment to affordable, reliable, and value-driven travel.
With the new Lahore–Dubai route, Fly Jinnah now connects Pakistan directly to both Sharjah and Dubai, offering passengers more options within the UAE.
