Fly Jinnah starts direct flights between Lahore, Dubai

Twice-weekly service expands connectivity between Pakistan and the UAE

Last updated:
Justin Varghese, Your Money Editor
1 MIN READ
Supplied

Dubai: Pakistan’s low-cost airline Fly Jinnah has launched a new non-stop route between Lahore and Dubai, marking another milestone in its growing international network.

The first flight departed from Allama Iqbal International Airport on October 29, with an inaugural ceremony attended by Fly Jinnah officials and airport representatives. A welcoming event was also held at Dubai International Airport to celebrate the new service.

Flight schedule, frequency

The new route will operate twice a week, every Wednesday and Sunday.

  • Departures from Lahore: 18:45 (local time)

  • Departures from Dubai: 23:00 (local time)

The schedule is designed to offer passengers greater flexibility and convenience for both business and leisure travel between the two cities.

Pakistan–UAE connectivity

A Fly Jinnah spokesperson said the new connection “expands Fly Jinnah’s international network and strengthens air connectivity between Pakistan and the UAE.”

The spokesperson added that the route supports “trade, tourism, and cultural exchange between both nations” and reflects the airline’s commitment to affordable, reliable, and value-driven travel.

Expanding UAE network

With the new Lahore–Dubai route, Fly Jinnah now connects Pakistan directly to both Sharjah and Dubai, offering passengers more options within the UAE.

Justin Varghese
Justin VargheseYour Money Editor
Justin is a personal finance author and seasoned business journalist with over a decade of experience. He makes it his mission to break down complex financial topics and make them clear, relatable, and relevant—helping everyday readers navigate today’s economy with confidence. Before returning to his Middle Eastern roots, where he was born and raised, Justin worked as a Business Correspondent at Reuters, reporting on equities and economic trends across both the Middle East and Asia-Pacific regions.
Pakistan

