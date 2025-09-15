Fly Jinnah launches new non-stop flights between Dubai and Lahore

Dubai becomes the second UAE destination in Fly Jinnah’s Lahore network, alongside Sharjah
Dubai: Fly Jinnah, Pakistan’s low-cost carrier, will launch non-stop flights between Lahore and Dubai from October 29, 2025.
The new route will operate twice weekly, every Wednesday and Sunday, linking Allama Iqbal International Airport with Dubai International Airport.
Dubai becomes the second UAE destination in Fly Jinnah’s Lahore network, alongside Sharjah. The carrier already connects Lahore with Riyadh, Jeddah, Dammam, and Bahrain.
The airline operates a fleet of six Airbus A320 aircraft and offers services including extra legroom seating, an onboard menu, free in-flight streaming, and a loyalty programme.
Bookings for the new Dubai–Lahore flights are available through Fly Jinnah’s website, call centre, and travel agencies.
