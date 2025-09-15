GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 36°C
PRAYER TIMES
BUSINESS
BUSINESS
Business /
Travel & Tourism

Fly Jinnah launches new non-stop flights between Dubai and Lahore

Dubai becomes the second UAE destination in Fly Jinnah’s Lahore network, alongside Sharjah

Last updated:
Justin Varghese, Your Money Editor
1 MIN READ
Fly Jinnah is a joint venture between Pakistan’s business conglomerate Lakson Group and UAE-based low-cost carrier (LCC) operator Air Arabia Group, announced in September 2021. Air Arabia will be a minority stakeholder in Fly Jinnah while the controlling stakeholder is Lakson Group.
Fly Jinnah is a joint venture between Pakistan’s business conglomerate Lakson Group and UAE-based low-cost carrier (LCC) operator Air Arabia Group, announced in September 2021. Air Arabia will be a minority stakeholder in Fly Jinnah while the controlling stakeholder is Lakson Group.
Fly Jinnah

Dubai: Fly Jinnah, Pakistan’s low-cost carrier, will launch non-stop flights between Lahore and Dubai from October 29, 2025.

The new route will operate twice weekly, every Wednesday and Sunday, linking Allama Iqbal International Airport with Dubai International Airport.

Dubai becomes the second UAE destination in Fly Jinnah’s Lahore network, alongside Sharjah. The carrier already connects Lahore with Riyadh, Jeddah, Dammam, and Bahrain.

The airline operates a fleet of six Airbus A320 aircraft and offers services including extra legroom seating, an onboard menu, free in-flight streaming, and a loyalty programme.

Bookings for the new Dubai–Lahore flights are available through Fly Jinnah’s website, call centre, and travel agencies.

Justin Varghese
Justin VargheseYour Money Editor
Justin is a personal finance author and seasoned business journalist with over a decade of experience. He makes it his mission to break down complex financial topics and make them clear, relatable, and relevant—helping everyday readers navigate today’s economy with confidence. Before returning to his Middle Eastern roots, where he was born and raised, Justin worked as a Business Correspondent at Reuters, reporting on equities and economic trends across both the Middle East and Asia-Pacific regions.
Show More
Related Topics:
UAE Travel

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

Fly your name to the Moon with NASA's Artemis II mission

Get your name on NASA's Artemis II Mission, here's how

2h ago2m read
Suryakumar Yadav leads India in Dubai practice for Asia Cup

Look: India kick off preparations for Asia Cup in Dubai

3m read
Air Arabia hiring Pakistani pilots: Pay, perks revealed

Air Arabia hiring Pakistani pilots: Pay, perks revealed

2m read
Students wave Pakistan's national flags during Independence Day celebrations at the mausoleum of the country's founding father, Muhammad Ali Jinnah, in Karachi on August 14, 2025.

Pakistan celebrates 78th Independence Day - in pictures

2m read