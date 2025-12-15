Giga Group presents a legacy of excellence

Giga Group continues to shape Pakistan with Dubai-inspired, world-class developments
Giga Group, a Dubai based globally recognised business conglomerate with a legacy spanning 70 years, continues to set new benchmarks in Pakistan’s real estate sector by introducing Dubai-inspired, world-class developments. Known for its award-winning projects, Goldcrest Views I, II and Executive in Jumeirah Lake towers, Dubai, the Group is bringing the same standards of innovation, quality, and intelligent urban planning to Pakistan.
With decades of experience in Dubai, one of the world’s most advanced real estate markets, Giga Group has transferred its international expertise into a renewed vision for Pakistan. The experience gained from its involvement in Dubai’s commercial and residential projects, as well as getting inspiration from the commitment of the UAE leadership in delivering excellence, enabled the Group to adopt the Emirates’ principles of long-term planning, design efficiency, and community-driven development. These values are now reflected in projects such as Giga City DHA Islamabad comprising 50 acres of Commercial and 50 acres of residential vertical community. Housing in its commercial complex there is World Trade Center, Corporate Offices, Giga Business Complex for the next generation of small and midsized entrepreneurs, three phases of Giga Mall (Giga Boutique Mall, Giga Mall, and its extension), Five Star Hotel, A Sky Mosque, a water park, largest indoor theme park, Giga Residential Community comprises 20 Blocks of Defense Residency, Lignum Tower, Executive tower, El-Cielo I & II, and Goldcrest Views Community (A vertical community that reflects a mini Dubai in Islamabad, Pakistan).
Despite economic headwinds marked by inflation, currency devaluation, and fiscal instability, Giga Group continued to grow when many developers paused operations. The Group’s resilience and visionary leadership allowed it to drive major developments, stimulate economic activity, create thousands of jobs, and attract foreign investment - reinforcing its role as a stability engine within Pakistan’s real estate sector.
Sustainability has also been a central pillar of Giga Group’s development philosophy. Drawing inspiration from modern Dubai, the Group has introduced environmentally conscious features to Pakistan’s construction landscape, including energy-efficient systems, rain recharge wells, Miyawaki forests, sky gardens, and intelligent infrastructure. These initiatives ensure communities that are both livable today and resilient for generations to come.
“Our development philosophy has been profoundly shaped by the visionary leadership of the UAE,” said Najeeb Amin Pardesi, Vice Chairman & CEO of Giga Group. “Dubai has demonstrated what can be achieved through innovation, excellence, and perseverance. Inspired by the leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, we have embedded these same values into our mission for our projects in Pakistan. Despite economic challenges, we remain committed to building developments that inspire confidence and strengthen demand, value and growth for our clients.”
