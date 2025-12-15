Giga Group presents a legacy of excellence

With decades of experience in Dubai, one of the world’s most advanced real estate markets, Giga Group has transferred its international expertise into a renewed vision for Pakistan. The experience gained from its involvement in Dubai’s commercial and residential projects, as well as getting inspiration from the commitment of the UAE leadership in delivering excellence, enabled the Group to adopt the Emirates’ principles of long-term planning, design efficiency, and community-driven development. These values are now reflected in projects such as Giga City DHA Islamabad comprising 50 acres of Commercial and 50 acres of residential vertical community. Housing in its commercial complex there is World Trade Center, Corporate Offices, Giga Business Complex for the next generation of small and midsized entrepreneurs, three phases of Giga Mall (Giga Boutique Mall, Giga Mall, and its extension), Five Star Hotel, A Sky Mosque, a water park, largest indoor theme park, Giga Residential Community comprises 20 Blocks of Defense Residency, Lignum Tower, Executive tower, El-Cielo I & II, and Goldcrest Views Community (A vertical community that reflects a mini Dubai in Islamabad, Pakistan).