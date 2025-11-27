Dubai Mall taps Publsh Media Group as exclusive media & sponsorships partner for landmark fashion celebration

Publsh’s partnership with Lana cements role as a leading force in regional cultural media
Dubai: Publsh Media Group has been named the exclusive media & sponsorships partner for the highly anticipated Dubai Mall Festival of Fashion, taking place 29–30 January 2026 at Dubai Mall — the world’s most visited shopping destination.
Spanning 1.2 million square meters and home to over 1,200 retail outlets, including more than 200 luxury and fashion brands, Dubai Mall is the beating heart of the region’s $23.5 billion fashion market, which is projected to reach $41 billion by 2029, according to Statista.
This strategic partnership with Lana redefining regional media engagement — positions Publsh at the forefront of cultural influence. Publsh Media Group is known for its unique approach in specialising communications, media and locations to help ultra luxury brands target the right audience such as in J1 Beach, Jumeirah.
The UAE’s luxury goods market is booming, with clothing and apparel accounting for 38.27% of luxury sales in 2024. Women drive 61.56% of this market, and limited-edition collections are fueling demand for exclusivity and cultural relevance. Publsh’s ability to amplify these narratives makes it the ideal partner for a festival that celebrates fashion as both art and identity.
Over two days, the Dubai Mall Festival of Fashion will host 12 fashion masterclasses featuring global and regional designers, influencers, and industry leaders. The event will culminate in the Dubai Mall Global Fashion Awards at the Armani Hotel Dubai — the region’s largest celebration of fashion excellence.
“Fashion is more than style, it’s storytelling. We’re thrilled to partner with Lana to capture the spirit of this iconic event and share it with the world,” said Sagar Chotrani, CEO of Publsh.
Kushal Desai, Managing Director of Publsh, added: “This partnership is a natural extension of our mission to elevate cultural moments through powerful collaboration. The Dubai Mall Festival of Fashion is a landmark celebration, and we’re honoured to be part of it.”
Anil Bhoyrul, Managing Director at Lana, commented: “With a reputation for curating standout experiences at iconic destinations, Publsh is the ideal partner to spotlight the brands that define fashion excellence. The company’s expertise in connecting visionary labels with discerning audiences ensures the Dubai Mall Festival of Fashion will be a celebration of style, innovation, and influence.”
As part of the event, Lana will release a special edition publication titled Dubai Mall Festival of Fashion, available throughout Dubai Mall from 01 January 2026. The magazine will feature exclusive content including profiles of featured talent and a comprehensive guide to the festival.
Ticketing and registration details will be announced on 15 December via the Lana website and app.
