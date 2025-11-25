New mall to open in Dubai South: 200,000 sqft, lagoon views, open-air walkways

According to Dubai South Properties, the mall will cover about 200,000 square feet across three levels and will feature open-air walkways and rooftop terraces overlooking the lagoon. The design is aimed at offering visitors a relaxed and scenic environment, the company said.

The mall has been designed to create a “vibrant and convenient” hub for the Dubai South community, which at the moment lacks community spaces. “South Bay Mall will become the heart of a lively neighbourhood, bringing together shopping, wellness and leisure experiences,” the statement added.

The mall forms part of the broader South Bay development, which includes more than 800 villas and townhouses, over 200 waterfront mansions and a one-kilometre-long lagoon surrounded by parks and promenades. The overall project has been described as a fully integrated community focused on wellbeing and connectivity.

