GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 26°C
PRAYER TIMES
BUSINESS
BUSINESS
Business /
Property

New mall to open in Dubai South: 200,000 sqft, lagoon views, open-air walkways

Dubai South’s first retail and lifestyle hub set to lift community living at South Bay

Last updated:
Dhanusha Gokulan, Chief Reporter
2 MIN READ
The project will have a mix of shopping, dining and leisure options while enhancing community living.
The project will have a mix of shopping, dining and leisure options while enhancing community living.
Supplied

Dubai: Dubai South Properties - the real estate arm of the Dubai South master development - announced the launch of South Bay Mall, located in the heart of the Dubai South Residential District.

Construction of the mall is expected to begin soon and further details, including the opening date and tenant announcements, will be shared at a later stage, said the Dubai South Properties.

The company said the project is intended to serve residents with a mix of shopping, dining and leisure options while enhancing community living.

According to Dubai South Properties, the mall will cover about 200,000 square feet across three levels and will feature open-air walkways and rooftop terraces overlooking the lagoon. The design is aimed at offering visitors a relaxed and scenic environment, the company said.

Wide range of facilities planned

South Bay Mall will include 60 retail outlets, two anchor stores and a premium food hall. Additional features such as a gym, spa, clinic, clubhouse and parking for more than 400 vehicles will also be part of the development.

The mall has been designed to create a “vibrant and convenient” hub for the Dubai South community, which at the moment lacks community spaces. “South Bay Mall will become the heart of a lively neighbourhood, bringing together shopping, wellness and leisure experiences,” the statement added.

Integrated community experience

The mall forms part of the broader South Bay development, which includes more than 800 villas and townhouses, over 200 waterfront mansions and a one-kilometre-long lagoon surrounded by parks and promenades. The overall project has been described as a fully integrated community focused on wellbeing and connectivity.

Khalifa Al Zaffin, Executive Chairman of Dubai Aviation City Corporation and Dubai South, said the launch marked “an important step” in the developer’s journey to create a fully connected city. He said the initiative supports Dubai South’s vision of developing vibrant, people-centered communities designed for long-term growth.

Dhanusha Gokulan
Dhanusha GokulanChief Reporter
Dhanusha is a Chief Reporter at Gulf News in Dubai, with her finger firmly on the pulse of UAE, regional, and global aviation. She dives deep into how airlines and airports operate, expand, and embrace the latest tech. Known for her sharp eye for detail, Dhanusha makes complex topics like new aircraft, evolving travel trends, and aviation regulations easy to grasp. Lately, she's especially fascinated by the world of eVTOLs and flying cars. With nearly two decades in journalism, Dhanusha's covered a wide range, from health and education to the pandemic, local transport, and technology. When she's not tracking what's happening in the skies, she enjoys exploring social media trends, tech innovations, and anything that sparks reader curiosity. Outside of work, you'll find her immersed in electronic dance music, pop culture, movies, and video games.
Show More
Related Topics:
UAE Shopping MallsDubai malls

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

Instead of offering one-off suggestions, ChatGPT prompts users for budget details, personal preferences, priorities and constraints.

ChatGPT now builds buyer’s guides for holiday shopping

3m read
Stock-AI

UAE announces world's first commerce transaction via AI

2m read
A shop assistant displays gold bangles for sale at a gold shop in Hangzhou, in eastern China's Zhejiang province on April 22, 2025.

Dubai gold price now Dh3.25 short of Dh500 mark

2m read
The City Buzz: Your guide to UAE's best events

The City Buzz: Your guide to UAE's best events

4m read