New mall to open in Dubai South: 200,000 sqft, lagoon views, open-air walkways

Dubai South’s first retail and lifestyle hub set to lift community living at South Bay
Dubai: Dubai South Properties - the real estate arm of the Dubai South master development - announced the launch of South Bay Mall, located in the heart of the Dubai South Residential District.
Construction of the mall is expected to begin soon and further details, including the opening date and tenant announcements, will be shared at a later stage, said the Dubai South Properties.
The company said the project is intended to serve residents with a mix of shopping, dining and leisure options while enhancing community living.
According to Dubai South Properties, the mall will cover about 200,000 square feet across three levels and will feature open-air walkways and rooftop terraces overlooking the lagoon. The design is aimed at offering visitors a relaxed and scenic environment, the company said.
South Bay Mall will include 60 retail outlets, two anchor stores and a premium food hall. Additional features such as a gym, spa, clinic, clubhouse and parking for more than 400 vehicles will also be part of the development.
The mall has been designed to create a “vibrant and convenient” hub for the Dubai South community, which at the moment lacks community spaces. “South Bay Mall will become the heart of a lively neighbourhood, bringing together shopping, wellness and leisure experiences,” the statement added.
The mall forms part of the broader South Bay development, which includes more than 800 villas and townhouses, over 200 waterfront mansions and a one-kilometre-long lagoon surrounded by parks and promenades. The overall project has been described as a fully integrated community focused on wellbeing and connectivity.
Khalifa Al Zaffin, Executive Chairman of Dubai Aviation City Corporation and Dubai South, said the launch marked “an important step” in the developer’s journey to create a fully connected city. He said the initiative supports Dubai South’s vision of developing vibrant, people-centered communities designed for long-term growth.
