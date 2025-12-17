Global recognition: Dubai Police named World's Most Agile Force by BAI

The evaluation, conducted in May as part of a renewal process, placed Dubai Police at the top globally across both the policing and wider public sectors, reflecting a 10-point improvement since the force’s first assessment by the institute in 2023.

Dubai Police has been officially recognised as the world’s most agile police force, receiving accreditation from the Business Agility Institute (BAI) for excellence in organisational agility. The accolade follows a thorough assessment of leadership capabilities and the maturity of Dubai Police’s ecosystem.

