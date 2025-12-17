Global recognition: Dubai Police named World's Most Agile Force by BAI

It reflected a 10-point improvement since the force’s first assessment by the institute
Dubai Police has been officially recognised as the world’s most agile police force, receiving accreditation from the Business Agility Institute (BAI) for excellence in organisational agility. The accolade follows a thorough assessment of leadership capabilities and the maturity of Dubai Police’s ecosystem.
The evaluation, conducted in May as part of a renewal process, placed Dubai Police at the top globally across both the policing and wider public sectors, reflecting a 10-point improvement since the force’s first assessment by the institute in 2023.
The accreditation examined key areas such as agile leadership and governance, corporate strategy, organisational structure, team management, cultural collaboration, and change management. It also considered alignment with government and international standards of excellence, highlighting Dubai Police’s integration of agility principles with future-focused government strategies.
Dubai Police said the recognition underscores its commitment to adopting global best practices in organisational agility. The approach enhances responsiveness, improves decision-making efficiency, empowers leaders and teams, supports innovation, and strengthens the quality of security services offered to the community.
Major General Sheikh Muhammad Abdullah Al Mualla, Director of the General Department of Excellence and Pioneering, said the accreditation recognises Dubai Police for implementing an advanced model of agile leadership that transforms organisational agility from a concept into a practical, people-centred approach.
“This model fosters innovation aligns with Dubai’s future vision and solidifies Dubai Police’s standing among the world’s top law enforcement institutions in terms of performance and readiness,” he added.
Colonel Abdullah Jassim Al Zarouni, Director of the Knowledge, Innovation and Development Department, said the global accreditation reflects Dubai Police’s research-driven work in innovation and organisational agility.
He noted that the force leverages data, analysis, and proactive strategies to turn challenges into opportunities, adopt smart solutions, and implement flexible operational models that improve efficiency and support decision-making.
Colonel Al Zarouni added that the achievement encourages continued investment in human capital, development of operational models, and the strengthening of global partnerships, ensuring Dubai Police remains at the forefront of security innovation.
The BAI is a globally recognised body dedicated to assessing and measuring organisational agility in both government and private sector entities. It uses internationally recognised models and standards to provide professional and institutional accreditation in this specialised field.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox