Pakistan enters 2026 as 5th most populous country

UNFPA calls for population-focused planning, gender equality, and climate resilience
Dubai: Pakistan is set to enter 2026 as the world’s fifth-most populous country, with its population surpassing 225 million, according to the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA).
The milestone highlights the urgent need to address rapid population growth amid high fertility rates, persistent gender inequality, and rising climate vulnerability, while leveraging demographic trends as a driver for sustainable and inclusive development.
In a statement issued on Tuesday, UNFPA Pakistan stressed that population should not be viewed solely as a burden but as a strategic asset if effectively managed. The agency highlighted the pressures of rapid population growth on health, education, employment, and social protection systems across the country.
Looking ahead, UNFPA urged a shift in national planning and public financing, particularly in the National Finance Commission (NFC) award formula. Rather than using population size as the sole determinant for resource allocation, the agency proposed a forward-looking approach that rewards provinces for measurable progress in gender equality, climate resilience, balanced population outcomes, and improvements in the quality of health and education services.
Such reforms, UNFPA said, would better align fiscal incentives with human development outcomes, encourage innovation, strengthen accountability, and translate population policies into tangible benefits for communities nationwide. The agency also called for the full implementation of recommendations from the Council of Common Interests, backed by clear accountability mechanisms, defined timelines, and sustained domestic financing.
Despite some progress, UNFPA warned that significant challenges persist. High maternal mortality, unmet needs for family planning, early marriages, gender-based violence, and unequal access to quality reproductive health services, particularly in remote areas, remain widespread. These issues are closely linked to stalled fertility decline and uneven development outcomes, underscoring the need for strong political commitment, robust population data, and evidence-based planning.
India: Over 1.4 billion
China: Also, over 1.4 billion, but slightly less than India
United States: Around 347-340 million.
Indonesia: Around 285-284 million.
Pakistan: Over 255 million.
Source: UNFPA
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox