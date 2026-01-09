GOLD/FOREX
Bhumi Pednekar says she lost 40 kg without Ozempic: 'I've put years into working out and eating right'

The actress expressed her frustration at people's assumptions around her weight

Lakshana N Palat, Assistant Features Editor
What many don’t realise, Bhumi Pednekar explained, is that a significant part of her weight loss came during one of the most difficult periods of her life
What many don’t realise, Bhumi Pednekar explained, is that a significant part of her weight loss came during one of the most difficult periods of her life

Bhumi Pednekar never expected her body to spark medical speculation. Yet years after her dramatic transformation post Dum Laga Ke Haisha, the actor says conversations around her weight have taken a strange turn — from curiosity to outright disbelief.

In a recent chat with Soha Ali Khan on her podcast, Bhumi opened up about how people now assume dramatic weight loss is impossible without medical shortcuts. “Women actually ask me if I took Ozempic,” she shared, adding that some have even gone as far as wondering whether she had a rib removed.

What many don’t realise, Bhumi explained, is that a significant part of her weight loss came during one of the most difficult periods of her life. While preparing for another role, she was hospitalised with dengue in November 2023 — an illness that caused her to lose nearly 12 kilos and half her hair. “The pain you go through is unmatched,” she recalled, describing being bedridden during Diwali while celebrations went on outside.

The assumptions frustrate her, especially because they erase years of discipline. “What about the fact that I’ve put 10 years into working out and eating right?” she said, pointing out that her overall weight loss of over 40 kilos was achieved without injectables.

That said, Bhumi is careful not to shame others. She acknowledged that drugs like Ozempic and Mounjaro have legitimate medical uses and can be life-changing for people who need them. “I will never judge anyone for taking medical assistance,” she clarified.

Still, her larger point hits home: in today’s culture, consistency and effort are increasingly overshadowed by quick-fix narratives — and women’s bodies remain under relentless public scrutiny.

