Bhumi Pednekar says she lost 40 kg without Ozempic: 'I've put years into working out and eating right'

What many don’t realise, Bhumi explained, is that a significant part of her weight loss came during one of the most difficult periods of her life. While preparing for another role, she was hospitalised with dengue in November 2023 — an illness that caused her to lose nearly 12 kilos and half her hair. “The pain you go through is unmatched,” she recalled, describing being bedridden during Diwali while celebrations went on outside.