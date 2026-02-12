The hype around weight-loss drugs: Do they really deliver long-term results?

Why medicine alone will not solve the obesity crisis
Over the last two decades, we have witnessed something genuinely unusual in public health: a medical breakthrough that has rapidly moved from specialist clinics into everyday conversation. GLP-1 drugs such as Wegovy and Mounjaro are no longer just diabetes medications but have become symbols of hope for millions of people struggling with obesity. As a health economist working in the GCC, I find both the excitement and the scepticism understandable. These drugs are remarkable, but they are not a miracle cure. Their real value lies in how they interact with human behaviour, biology, and society.
It is worth remembering where these medicines came from. GLP-1 therapies were not originally designed for weight loss. They emerged from decades of research into insulin and Type 2 diabetes treatment. Scientists were trying to understand how the body regulates blood sugar and appetite. Early GLP-1 medicines had a very short half-life, meaning they stayed active in the body for only a brief period, sometimes requiring daily injections. Over time, pharmaceutical innovation dramatically extended this half-life. Today, many patients only need a weekly injection. In simple terms, a drug’s half-life is the time it takes for half of the medicine to leave your body. The longer the drug’s half-life, the longer it works, and the easier it is for patients to stick with treatment.
This scientific progress matters enormously for our region. Obesity and diabetes represent one of the greatest economic burdens facing GCC countries today. The direct medical costs of treating diabetes, cardiovascular disease, and related complications are staggering. Indirect costs such as lost productivity, early retirement, and reduced quality of life are just as significant. For years, governments have invested in awareness campaigns, nutrition guidelines, and fitness initiatives, yet obesity rates have continued to rise. Many people have tried repeatedly to lose weight through dieting, only to fall back into the same vicious cycle of weight regain, frustration, and guilt.
This is where GLP-1 drugs represent a genuine breakthrough. For the first time, large numbers of patients are experiencing meaningful, sustained weight loss that feels different from previous diet attempts. The drugs reduce appetite, change how the brain responds to food, and make it easier for people to eat less without feeling constantly deprived. This psychological shift is crucial. When people see real progress on the scale, they often feel more motivated to improve other aspects of their lives, including diet and physical activity.
However, the story does not end there. A growing body of research shows clearly that when people stop taking GLP-1 drugs, a significant portion of the lost weight tends to return, especially if lifestyle habits have not changed. This is not a failure of the medication; it reflects a deeper biological reality. Obesity is not simply a matter of willpower. The body actively resists weight loss through hormonal and metabolic mechanisms. GLP-1 drugs help counteract that resistance, but once they are removed, the body often reverts to its previous state.
For this reason, many clinicians now argue that these medications should not always be viewed as short-term treatments but may be considered long-term tools, sometimes at a lower maintenance dose once a person reaches their target weight. This is similar to how we treat other chronic conditions, such as high blood pressure or high cholesterol. You do not stop treatment just because numbers have improved; you adjust it.
That said, medication alone is not enough. The most successful outcomes come when GLP-1 drugs are combined with real lifestyle change. Patients need to gradually shift toward healthier diets. Equally important is physical activity, including both cardiovascular exercise and resistance training. Strength training deserves special attention. Rapid weight loss, whether through dieting or medication, can lead to muscle loss if people are not careful. Losing muscle is not just cosmetic; it weakens metabolism, reduces physical strength, and increases the risk of injury. Regular resistance training helps preserve muscle mass, improve mobility, and ensure that weight loss is primarily fat rather than muscle.
In many ways, GLP-1 drugs can act as a catalyst. They make it easier for people to start changing their behaviour because the initial weight loss builds confidence. But if someone relies solely on the medication and makes no meaningful changes to their diet or activity levels, they remain vulnerable to regaining weight once the drug is reduced or stopped.
Cost remains a major issue. These drugs are still expensive, limiting access for many who could benefit from them. Yet there are reasons for optimism. More pharmaceutical companies are entering the market, which should drive prices down. There is now an oral version for patients who are uncomfortable with injections, and researchers are developing formulations that may only need to be taken once a month. Over time, this combination of competition, innovation, and scale should make treatment more affordable and practical.
Beyond weight loss, there is growing interest in how GLP-1 drugs might influence other behaviours, including addiction and compulsive eating patterns. Early evidence suggests they may reduce cravings not just for food but also for alcohol and nicotine in some individuals. If this holds true, the societal implications could be enormous.
Perhaps the most encouraging sign comes from the United States, where recent data suggests that adult obesity rates have stabilised and even slightly declined for the first time in decades. This is a striking reversal of a long-standing trend and suggests that these medicines are already having a measurable impact at a population level.
Still, we must remain realistic. GLP-1 drugs are not a magic shot that solves obesity overnight. They are a powerful medical tool, arguably the most important breakthrough in weight loss medicine ever, but their success depends on how they are used. The real challenge for healthcare systems in the GCC and beyond is to integrate these treatments with broader strategies that promote healthier food environments, accessible exercise opportunities, and sustained lifestyle support.
In the end, the future looks brighter than it has in years. We now have a way to help millions of people combat obesity and Type 2 diabetes more effectively than ever before. But the responsibility does not rest solely with medicine. True progress will come when we combine these scientific advances with personal commitment to healthier living: better eating, regular movement, and strength training that protects both body and long-term well-being.
Frederik Roeder is a health economist and writer based in Dubai