The hype around weight-loss drugs: Do they really deliver long-term results?

It is worth remembering where these medicines came from. GLP-1 therapies were not originally designed for weight loss. They emerged from decades of research into insulin and Type 2 diabetes treatment. Scientists were trying to understand how the body regulates blood sugar and appetite. Early GLP-1 medicines had a very short half-life, meaning they stayed active in the body for only a brief period, sometimes requiring daily injections. Over time, pharmaceutical innovation dramatically extended this half-life. Today, many patients only need a weekly injection. In simple terms, a drug’s half-life is the time it takes for half of the medicine to leave your body. The longer the drug’s half-life, the longer it works, and the easier it is for patients to stick with treatment.