OSON receives DFSA In-principle approval to establish operations in the UAE

A landmark milestone for OSON, reinforcing its global compliance and governance focus
Dubai: OSON, one of Central Asia’s leading fintech ecosystems, has received In-Principle Approval (IPA) from the Dubai Financial Services Authority (DFSA) to establish operations within the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC) — marking a major milestone in its global growth strategy and expansion into the MENA region.
Founded in Uzbekistan more than eight years ago, OSON has grown into a trusted fintech brand serving over three million users across Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, and Tajikistan. The company operates under multiple regulatory licenses and partners with major banks and payment institutions throughout Central Asia.
At the core of OSON’s ecosystem is the multi-currency OSON Wallet, enabling users and businesses to make seamless, secure, and compliant payments across borders. Built entirely on OSON’s proprietary technology, the platform ensures innovation, reliability, and transparency — key factors behind its regional success.
“The Gulf is one of the most dynamic fintech regions globally,” said Farkhod Makhmudov, Founder and CEO of OSON. “For us, this milestone represents the foundation for scaling our technologies and partnerships across MENA — building trusted, borderless financial connectivity.”
With the In-Principle Approval from DFSA, OSON will move forward with the next stage of licensing and prepare to launch multi-currency payment solutions, remittances, and B2B fintech infrastructure in the UAE. The company’s DIFC operations will serve as a regional hub for innovation and partnership development.
The approval represents one of the first regulatory milestones of its kind for a Central Asian fintech company and reinforces OSON’s commitment to international compliance, governance, and operational excellence.
As OSON prepares for its first investment round, the company aims to strengthen its position as a scalable fintech platform — expanding access to financial services and accelerating the digital economy across emerging markets.
“This achievement reflects both our growth and our strategic focus,” added Makhmudov. “We are building technology that empowers people, businesses, and financial institutions across regions — step by step, creating a truly borderless fintech ecosystem.”
