Sharjah Police seize 100 modified vehicles and 40 motorcycles in major crackdown

Sharjah Police reiterated that unlicensed vehicle modifications — especially those producing excessive noise — not only disrupt daily life but also endanger drivers and pedestrians. The force urged all motorists to comply with traffic laws and adopt safe practices that reflect social responsibility and contribute to the overall quality of life in the emirate.

Brigadier General Khalifa Al Khassouni, Director of the Central Region Department, explained that the campaign was carried out across several locations in the central region. Officers used both fixed checkpoints and mobile patrols to monitor and stop violators. He noted that such measures strengthen residents’ sense of security and reassure the public.

Brigadier General Ibrahim Musabah Al Ajel, Director General of the General Department of Comprehensive Police Stations, said the campaign reflects Sharjah Police’s commitment to protecting lives and property. He stressed that the aim goes beyond punishment, focusing also on raising awareness and correcting dangerous behaviour.

In response, Sharjah Police launched a large-scale traffic campaign that resulted in the seizure of 100 cars and 40 motorcycles altered for speed and noise. The initiative is part of the force’s broader strategy to improve road safety and restore peace of mind to the community.

Aghaddir is a senior news reporter at Gulf News with more than a decade of experience covering the UAE’s most pressing developments. Known for her sharp eye for detail and deep expertise in the country’s legal and security systems, Aghaddir delivers journalism that clarifies complex issues and informs public discourse. While based in Sharjah, she also covers Dubai and the northern emirates. She leads daily reporting with a strong focus on breaking news, law enforcement, courts, crime, and legislation. Her work also spans education, public safety, environmental issues, and compelling community and adventure features. Aghaddir’s investigative stories engage readers in meaningful conversations about the nation’s evolving challenges and opportunities. Her interests include public policy, judicial affairs, social issues, healthcare, and governance, and her body of work reflects a commitment to accurate, impactful, and socially relevant journalism. She has established herself as a reliable and trusted voice in the region's media.