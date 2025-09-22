Sharjah Police seize 100 modified vehicles and 40 motorcycles in major crackdown

Campaign tackles noisy, unsafe vehicles disturbing Sharjah neighbourhoods
Sharjah: For weeks, residents in Sharjah’s central region have been losing sleep over the roar of illegally modified cars and motorcycles tearing through neighbourhoods late at night — disturbing neighbourhoods and putting lives at risk.
In response, Sharjah Police launched a large-scale traffic campaign that resulted in the seizure of 100 cars and 40 motorcycles altered for speed and noise. The initiative is part of the force’s broader strategy to improve road safety and restore peace of mind to the community.
Brigadier General Ibrahim Musabah Al Ajel, Director General of the General Department of Comprehensive Police Stations, said the campaign reflects Sharjah Police’s commitment to protecting lives and property. He stressed that the aim goes beyond punishment, focusing also on raising awareness and correcting dangerous behaviour.
Brigadier General Khalifa Al Khassouni, Director of the Central Region Department, explained that the campaign was carried out across several locations in the central region. Officers used both fixed checkpoints and mobile patrols to monitor and stop violators. He noted that such measures strengthen residents’ sense of security and reassure the public.
Sharjah Police reiterated that unlicensed vehicle modifications — especially those producing excessive noise — not only disrupt daily life but also endanger drivers and pedestrians. The force urged all motorists to comply with traffic laws and adopt safe practices that reflect social responsibility and contribute to the overall quality of life in the emirate.
